Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players discover new story update to obscure Breath of the Wild NPC

A relatively unknown NPC from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has received a new update in Tears of the Kingdom, and it seems that they’re in a happier place than they were before.

On July 23, a player ran into an NPC in Tears of the Kingdom that they thought looked kind of familiar. It turns out that they were right; the NPC they ran into was Jogo from Breath of the Wild.

The player recounted Jogo’s quest in Breath of the Wild where you’d have to give Baked Apples to Jogo who’s on the verge of divorce with Juney who didn’t like the place they’re spending their honeymoon in. The player added that they particularly remembered Juney as she always complained about Rito and was horrible to her husband.

Now, in Tears of the Kingdom, it seems that Jogo has gotten away from the toxic relationship and has found happiness in another person with Yammo, a merchant that’s also present in Breath of the Wild. Another player chimed in saying that Juney is also in Tears of the Kingdom and has turned a new leaf as she’s now seen with a cart and a bunch of plushies that she plans on giving to the kids.

The real MVPs in this situation are the developers who have given even small NPCs like Jogo a whole lot of love even though they don’t really matter much in the overall plot of the game.

Related: Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom doesn’t reinvent the wheel—but it certainly lets you try

It just goes to show how much attention to detail the devs have given in Tears of the Kingdom. Maybe it’s time to pick the game up again and talk to NPCs you feel like you’ve seen before, Jogo and Juney might’ve been one of the many ones who had character progression.

About the author