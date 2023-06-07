Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom player beats hidden boss, but the Blood Moon has other plans

As is standard for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and its predecessor, the Blood Moon introduces a moment of both fear and excitement for its players. While it only comes by once every seven in-game days, the moon always signifies multiples things changing across Hyrule, and sometimes that can bring some both funny and extremely unlucky timing.

Imagine, if you will, finding a rare boss in TotK, and taking about 20 to 30 minutes to defeat it, using your skills and creativity that you’ve developed over tens of hours in the game, only to beat it just as the red moon rises and its health pool starts to come back.

That was the unfortunate outcome of an unlucky soul on Reddit, posting an image on June 4, moments before disaster, for other players to see and enjoy their misery. Much as the title of the thread says, all they could do was prepare for round two of the King Gleeok boss fight.

Part of the pain that came from the fact that King Gleeok is one of the hardest enemies to defeat in TotK due to his flying capabilities and strong attacks. It takes a lot of effort even to fight King Gleeok in the first place, only spawning in one of four potential locations across Hyrule. Then comes the hard part of managing resources and tanking hits that potentially can one-shot Link.

Usually, players have to prepare heavily in advance of fighting him, which only makes the idea of him resurrecting for another go even more terrifying.

Sometimes, in the face of absolute sadness or fear, all you can do is laugh, and that’s what a lot of fellow Redditors did. The classic line of “I didn’t hear no bell” was mentioned, while others referenced classic fighting games. Player one might’ve won the first round, but now round two starts.

A lot of the discussion was about the consistency of enemy resurrections during a Blood Moon. People had similar scenarios with different enemies, but getting the timing of a death of a boss matched with the rise of a Blood Moon requires skill, or in this player’s case, awful luck.

Some players purposefully try to do this to get loot that strong enemies drop, including some of the tougher bosses in the game, but if you end up seeing the moon rise after defeating a strong boss, just feel happy that you’re not facing King Gleeok for a second time.

