Zelda movie director shares the Studio Ghibli inspirations we were all hoping for

This is what everyone wanted.
Published: Dec 5, 2023 09:55 pm
link overlooking hyrule in zelda: tears of the kingdom

Since the news of a Legend of Zelda movie being in the works surfaced fans were desperate for it to be a Studio Ghibli animation. While it won’t be that, director Wes Ball hopes to capture a little Ghibli magic.

The goal for this Zelda film is “live-action Miyazaki,” Ball said to Entertainment Weekly in an interview on Dec. 5. Hearing this straight from the director should give fans confidence that the project is being handled the right way. What the film won’t be is another fantasy like Lord of the Rings, Ball made that clear.

Link running through field in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Who doesn’t want a Ghibli-inspired Zelda movie? Image via Nintendo

“This awesome fantasy-adventure movie that isn’t like Lord of the Rings, it’s its own thing,” Ball explained to EW. “I’ve always said, I would love to see a live-action Miyazaki. That wonder and whimsy that he brings to things, I would love to see something like that.” And we’d love something like that too Wes.

The announcement of a Zelda film last month came as no shock given the huge success Nintendo had alongside Illumination with The Super Mario Bros. Movie. What was surprising for fans was the fact that instead of being another animated movie, this project will be entirely live-action. While this prospect rightfully has Zelda fans concerned, Ball assures them he’s the man for the task.

What will the new Legend of Zelda movie be about?

“It’s going to be awesome,” Ball said to EW. “My whole life has led up to this moment. I grew up on Zelda and it is the most important property, I think, that’s untapped IP, if you will. So we very much are working hard to do something. We’re not just trying to do it because we can. We want to make something really special.”

With the idea to make something akin to Studio Ghibli’s masterpieces, we think that things are on the right track for this Zelda adaption. However, it’s still going to be quite the wait before we finally see the movie, so there is plenty that could change between now and then. In the meantime, we suggest fellow members of the Zelda fandom keep their fingers crossed for something magical.

