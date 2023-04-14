Zelda fans have a decisive verdict on the new Tears of the Kingdom trailer

The latest and final trailer of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has dropped and suffice it to say, everyone who’s already hyped about the game is going ballistic now.

A Reddit post in the r/tearsofthekingdom subreddit shows how much the original poster is hyped about the trailer and can’t wait to play the game. Subsequent comments in the post also shared the same enthusiasm and even pointed out the new things that they noticed in the trailer.

The comments section is speculative about NPCs and the number of sky islands—way more than they thought there were. New enemies, new ways to explore the land, new mechanics, and everything else is being discussed.

A Twitter user even pointed out that there seems to be a companion system that’s going to be implemented in the new installment of the game.

There does seem to be some form of party mechanics in this game. Whether it is one character or multiple we don't really know yet.



That was one of the most curious things to come out of yesterdays trailer.



It's going to be hard to pick! — Stealth (@Stealth40k) April 14, 2023

Link usually does his adventures alone, and the game having a party system would be a huge change in the series. It’s still speculation for now, however, and we won’t know for sure until the game comes out.