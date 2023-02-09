Zelda amiibo collectors will have plenty of rewards awaiting them in Tears of the Kingdom

Alongside a new gameplay trailer showcasing the various changes to Hyrule players can expect to discover in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a new Link amiibo will be available on the game’s release day, May 12, Nintendo announced. Soon after, the company provided details about what this new amiibo will do upon being scanned into the game, as well as what bonuses other amiibo from the Zelda series will provide.

Much like in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, scanning any amiibo from the Zelda series in Tears of the Kingdom will provide players with helpful items, such as food, weapons, and even special clothing. Players will also get these items when scanning amiibo into the sequel, but they notably will now receive fabric for their gliders based on the game the amiibo represents.

Scanning amiibo from The Legend of Zelda series will also give you helpful materials and weapons. You can receive helpful materials, weapons or a paraglider fabric based on the amiibo you scanned. pic.twitter.com/DrWcOEPLkE — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 8, 2023

The official Nintendo of America Twitter displayed the glider skins players receive for scanning in the newest Link amiibo, the Breath of the Wild Link amiibo, the Skyward Sword HD Zelda amiibo, and the Majora’s Mask HD Link amiibo. The designs they provide replicate an important icon or character from their game, though it is not clear if they will change the way the glider works in any capacity.

While they were not shown, the amiibo for the other Zelda titles on the Nintendo Switch, including Twilight Princess HD, Link’s Awakening, and possibly even Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, are also likely to give players glider skins. Amiibo from outside of the Zelda series will likely only give Tears of the Kingdom players a handful of items and will have limited daily scannable usage.

Players will be able to test all of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s amiibo functionality when the game launches on May 12, with more details about the sequel expected to be revealed prior to the game’s official release.