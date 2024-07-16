The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom release countdown: Exact start time and date

A new Zelda game is on the way, so if you want to know when The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom releases, you’re in the right place.

The upcoming Zelda sees you taking control of… wait for it… Zelda. That’s right—it’s not Link saving the day this time. Instead, it’s the princess. Read on to find out how long you have to wait before you can play Echoes of Wisdom.

Zelda Echoes of Wisdom start time and date

There’s not long left to wait. Image via Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom releases on Sept. 26 at midnight local time, meaning the new Zelda game goes live when the clock hits midnight in your region. This release rollout is typical for Nintendo games and means those in New Zealand can play Echoes of Wisdom first.

Check out our countdown below, which is ticking down to midnight CT on Sept. 26.

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom countdown

In Echoes of Wisdom, Zelda is on a mission to save Link and Hyrule as strange rifts have been appearing and making the kingdom’s residents disappear.

Zelda isn’t adventuring by herself, though. Everyone knows it’s dangerous to go alone. Accompanied by fairy Tri, Zelda can use the Tri Rod to create echoes, described by Nintendo as “imitations of things found in the environment.” You can use these echoes in combat and to solve puzzles throughout the adventure.

It may not be the first time you can play as the princess in the Zelda series, but I’m very excited for another Zelda-led outing. Fortunately, there’s not much longer to wait.

