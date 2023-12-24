The best Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom mods

I have a soft spot for mods that unlock maps, change how my character looks, or improve gameplay, and you can be sure there are plenty available for use in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you want to make sure Link doesn’t break another weapon or just want to improve your adventuring experience, here are some of the best mods to use in Tears of the Kingdom and how to install them.

The best mods to use in Tears of the Kingdom

Awakened Master Sword

The almighty Master Sword does not break. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Owning a magical sword is quite a flex, the only issue is the glowing sword stops glowing. With the Awakened Master Sword mod, courtesy of SilverEzredes. you can make sure your weapon shines all the time. There’s an additional file you can download if you want to prevent the sword from breaking as well.

I believe having a Master Sword that breaks doesn’t make the sword powerful anymore. I want all of my weapons to be sturdy and I don’t want to worry about them breaking. This mod lets you adjust the base damage to how you like, making it powerful and impervious to enemies.

Better Merchents (Better Beedle)

Wouldn’t it be great if Beedle’s shop had everything in stock? I hate traveling from one place to the next to look for items. With Yakyzadeso’s Better Beedle mod, you can find all types of recipes, weapons, materials, food, and much more.

You can find the merchant in Lookout Landing for easy access and you can buy everything included in the game. You also can determine which vendors you’d like to see and if you don’t care for them just delete the file. Lastly, everything is free, so don’t worry about wasting your rupees.

Completionist save file (Master Sword, max stamina, full map unlocked)

Save files are a weakness and maybe it’s because I’m lazy and I don’t want to unlock everything, but love that they exist. With this save file created by SenseiDakara, you have access to everything. You will get max stamina, the entirety of the Hyrule map unlocked, and you’ll have max hearts.

The developer put in 20 hours of work to make sure you had all the outfits and key items. The best part about this is that the main storyline has not been started, meaning you’ll be very prepared when doing the main quest.

Ultra cooking recipes

Tasty. Image via Nintendo

Cooking in any game hasn’t been a fun experience for me. It always felt like a chore trying to locate ingredients and getting frustrated when you didn’t have everything you thought you had. That’s why I was happy the Ultra Cooking mod existed because it makes cooking fun again.

The Ultra Cooking mod boosts recipes that require one ingredient to the highest level. This means all the food and elixirs you craft give you the maximum stats. Thanks to modder Gantz79, you’ll be able to run faster and have additional hitpoints after you’ve eaten this modified food.

First-person view

All I want to do in Tears of the Kingdom is be able to look around Hyrule and take in the environment. This game is beautiful and running around in third-person is hard for me to appreciate it because I’m preoccupied watching my character.

Modder trevix created the First-Person View mod allows you to change the camera to first-person. When you enter combat, climb up trees, or swim you’ll revert to third-person, so make sure you’re alone. It’s a simple mod that changes your perspective on how the world looks through Link’s eyes and I love it.

Goddess Epona

Travel without a worry. Image via Nintendo

Epona will always be an important partner and that’s why I wanted to share this mod for Epona lovers. The Goddess Epona mod makes Epona immortal, meaning she’ll never take damage. If you value your friendship with Epona, you’re going to want to get this mod.

Epona will no longer be able to get electrified, frozen, or take on damage after installing this mod, which is important because you’ll be able to get out of a fight swiftly and travel across Hyrule easily. I like to take breaks when I’m using fast travel. Riding horses takes me back to Ocarina in Time when you first unlock Epona. It’s a type of nostalgia I never want to forget.

How to install mods in Tears of the Kingdom

If you want to install mods for Tears of the Kingdom, it’s simple: Download the file, add it to a folder, and play the game. Typically, modders will give you instructions on how to install their mods because some files need to be placed in different areas.

For a generalization on where to add mods, you’ll need to download and install either Yuzu or Ryujinx. Open up the program to run it and drop it in the mods folder.

After you have finished this step, you will need to read over the instructions given by the modder for configuration details. Once that is complete, you will be able to enjoy the mod in your gameplay!