Nintendo responds to concerns Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s price hike is set for all games

Nintendo has finally broken the silence on its decision to increase the price tag for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, saying the unfamiliarly high $69.99 price is most definitely not the status quo going forward.

After the $69.99 price tag for the upcoming Zelda title was lifted from Nintendo’s website earlier, it was soon confirmed this was the final price for Tears of the Kingdom, something the company communicated through its latest Direct presentation held on Feb. 7.

More than fans being disappointed at the sudden jump in price as compared to previous installments in the Zelda franchise, they were worried about this high price tag continuing as a trend for all future games released by Nintendo.

The company cleared out the doubts of the public, however, in response to questions raised by the folks over at GameInformer yesterday, where it claimed this is not the start of a permanent price hike for all following games.

When questioned about the company’s reasoning underlying the price hike and if the public should expect $70 as the price trend for Nintendo titles moving forward, Nintendo simply said it will “determine the suggested retail price for any Nintendo product on a case-by-case basis.”

The price hike and the subsequent clearing of doubts come after Nintendo’s publishing of its latest financial results, in which it said the company suffered a decline in sales and profits, even though the Switch games and hardware saw impressive sales.