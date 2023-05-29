Is Kass in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is filled with a variety of callbacks to Breath of the Wild, with the most glaring being the returning characters and locations. With many NPCs returning for the sequel, fans have been curious whether or not their favorite characters have made the cut. Kass, the traveling Rito minstrel, is one example many have been looking for.

While many have been looking for Kass all across Hyrule, it doesn’t seem like there are many signs of Kass in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Can you find Kass in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Many players have spent a long time in Hyrule at this point, and there doesn’t seem to be any sign of Kass, the traveling minstrel, anywhere. This has led most players to agree that he’s not in the game at launch. However, the game world is large and consists of three different layers, so he may be hiding somewhere waiting for players to find him.

Kass looks different from the Rito in Hyrule, as one Reddit user points out, which could mean that he’s from a separate region of the world entirely. This would make his traveling in Hyrule a happenstance during Link’s awakening in Zelda: BOTW, with him potentially returning home or traveling to a different country during the Upheaval in TOTK.

With so many of the monumental characters returning from BOTW, it’s interesting that Kass would be excluded from the sequel. There’s DLC expected to come sometime in the near future, so there’s potential that he could return in the future for one reason or another. It could also be that Nintendo made an oversight, but that doesn’t feel right in a world as detailed as TOTK.

