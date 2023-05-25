How to complete the Out of the Inn quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

It’s a lot of responsibility to constantly have everyone in Hyrule relying on you, but Link manages to handle it in stride. One quest in Kakariko Village will task players with helping to re-establish the Inn so tired villagers can rest with the proper hospitality they deserve.

Fortunately, you can complete the quest as long as you know where to look. Follow the steps below in our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Out of the Inn quest guide to complete it and get a new rest stop as soon as possible.

Where to find the Out of the Inn quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You’ll find the Out of the Inn located at the Kakariko Village Inn when you walk in and talk to the person at the counter. The Inn’s location can be found at coordinates 1834,-1021,0116.

Once you walk in, the person behind the counter will play a brief joke on you and then inform you that the actual inn owner hasn’t been around. If you want to use the inn’s beds, you’ll need to find the owner at one of the four locations around Hyrule.

Before you begin, make sure that you have at least one Hearty Truffle. This food can be found in different caves throughout Hyrule as a pretty rare plant.

Where to find the innkeeper in the Out of the Inn quest

To find the sleeping man, you’ll need to go somewhere around the green mark on the map above, but the area is blocked off by the elder and some red tape. You’ll need to go around this roadblock and up the slope located at 1889, -0954, 0126. Head up it and run along the northern edge, but don’t touch the red flags.

Once you’ve gotten past the tape, there will be an open spot where you can jump and glide onto the wood platforms. Be warned if you fall, the man standing guard will yell at you and you’ll have to begin again.

Once you’re on the platform, all you have to do is climb the wooden ladders until there aren’t any more, at which point you’ll see a tent to your right with an old man sleeping.

The innkeeper is sleeping at one of the survey posts very near Kakariko Village, located on the side of the mountain at 1732,-0896,0199. The easiest way to get there is to climb the slope above and then glide across.

Once you’ve found him, walk up to him and interact by giving him a Hearty Truffle. You can do this by going into your inventory and selecting it with “A.”

Simply drop it near the sleeping man and he’ll wake up and return to the hotel. Go back to the inn and speak with the owner and you’ll be given a Sticky Elixir as a reward and unlock the Kakariko Inn.

