Former Nintendo president goes full Taken on Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pirater

Former COO and current potential undercover Nintendo of America agent Reggie Fils-Aimé is hunting video game pirates as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom emerges in the wild more than a week out from its release.

One former Twitter user who quickly regretted their decision shared a photo of their Nintendo Switch menu seemingly boasting the file for Tears of the Kingdom late on May 3. In response, Reggie completely dunked on the user, quoting the iconic Liam Neeson speech from 2008’s action blockbuster Taken.

Shortly after, it seems the account that posted the image was deleted, but it isn’t clear if it was done by the user in fear that Reggie was on the hunt, or by Twitter itself in an attempt to reduce Zelda leaks from circulating the platform.

In all seriousness, it’s great to see the retired former president of Nintendo having some fun with the recent leaks. Reggie was so proud of his response that he was sure to get a screenshot for safekeeping before the original tweet was removed, and really who can blame him?

Earlier this week it was confirmed the highly anticipated sequel The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom had leaked. Given the distance from its launch, many fans were upset and have since been trying their best to avoid any spoilers.

Fortunately, Nintendo is notoriously strict with striking down leaks that surface across social media, and in the case of Tears, there would seem to be no exception.

For those fans who are eager to get a better look at the game, the good news is previews for the sequel last week were shared online. This means you should be able to get a new look without having the game spoiled for you.