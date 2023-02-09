Everything included in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collectors Edition

Nintendo held its latest Direct on Feb. 7, in which it gave out some exciting information such as the reveal of Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games on Nintendo Switch Online, Pikmin 4’s release date, Metroid Prime Remastered, and juicy pieces of information for Zelda fans.

The Nintendo Direct also included details about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The upcoming Zelda game is probably one of the most anticipated titles of 2023, and what makes it more anticipatory is the reveal of the upcoming title’s Collector’s Edition.

This reveal also took place during the most recent Direct alongside Tears of the Kingdom’s new and exhilarating trailer. The Collectors Edition is filled to the brim with exclusive rewards, and if you want to know exactly what you could get your hands on, then make sure to read the rest of this article in which we detail all of the contents of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collectors Edition.

All items in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collectors Edition

The Collectors Edition of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to release on May 12, 2023, the same day as the base game.

The following items will be included in the Collectors Edition:

A steelbook case decorated with markings.

An art book featuring character art and concept art from the game.

A poster of the main key art for the game.

A set of four pin badges.

A physical copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

While the goodies included in the Collectors Edition may sound tempting, the set of items provided pale in comparison when compared to other games. This is even more apparent when you consider the fact that there is a $50 increase in price from the regular game to the Collectors Edition, with the former being priced at $69.99, and the latter being priced at $129.99.

While the price hike is significant, the Collectors Edition is probably aiming toward hardcore Zelda fans as their demographic, and if you identify yourself as one of these, buying this edition makes a lot of sense.

Nintendo is also planning to release an amiibo statue on the game’s release date, so getting your hands on that as a hardcore fan could be valuable too. This amiibo will give players valuable bonus items and weapons when scanned.