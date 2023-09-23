The paraglider is a simple, useful tool in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that helps you fly around in the sky. Though you can’t change the stats of your paraglider, there are several skins you can buy to customize your look in the air.

Head to Kochi Dye shop in the Hateno village and pay 20 rupees to the shopkeeper Sayge to create a custom paraglider skin out of various fabrics you find throughout the game. You find some of these fabrics through quests, pictures, or even amiibo—an extra-game purchase you can make and scan to gain in-game benefits.

The best Tears of the Kingdom paraglider skins

Majora’s Mask Fabric

A quintessential classic. Image by Nintendo

Kicking off this list of best paraglider skins in TotK is a familiar face. This fabric, as you might have guessed, features the vibrant Majora’s Mask face from The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask. This one is sure to get any classic Zelda fan excited.

There are only two problems with this fabric. One, you need to obtain it through an extra-game purchase of an amiibo. Two, it makes you wish there was a paraglider of the moon’s face from Majora’s Mask.

Gleeok Fabric

Vibrant, no? Screenshot by Dot Esports

In order to unlock this cool fabric, you have to take a picture of a Gleeok and take it to Sayge at the Kochi Dye Shop as a reference. After paying the fee, your reward will be this awesome skin, which features a graphic of the three-headed Gleeok in a purple color and a gorgeous gold and red background.

Zonaite Fabric

Can’t go wrong with white and gold as a combo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Zonaite Fabric is another of the prettiest fabrics in the game. Named after one of the ancient races in the Zelda games and decked out in different shades of gold, this fabric ensures you ride in style.

You can obtain this fabric by completing the Legend of the Great Sky Island quest.

Goron Fabric

This one really stands out with the blue sky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Goron Fabric boasts a brilliant red pattern intercut with red designs. You can get this fabric after you complete the Mine-Cart Land: Death Mountain side quest. This is a difficult but fun quest and a must-do for completionists who want to get their hands on this paraglider skin.

Mirror of Twilight Fabric

Epic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mirror of Twilight fabric has a Mandala-like effect featuring so many layers that it’s almost mesmerizing. The intense designs featuring the tri-force in the middle are beautiful.

Fans of the game will also recognize the Mirror of Twilight from The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, where it acted as the bridge between Hyrule and the Twilight Realm. Just like the mirror from the original game, this fabric glows in the dark. Unfortunately, just like the other nostalgia fabric on this list, you can only get it by purchasing an amiibo.

Royal Hyrulean Fabric

Truly royal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Royal Hyrulean Fabric is relatively straightforward and exactly what you’d expect from a fabric in this franchise. It’s a golden Hyrulean crest surrounded by a royal red and then a royal blue. You can find the fabric to create this paraglider in a secret room in Hyrule castle in the North Hyrule Field.

Though this is a pretty simple pattern for this game, we think it looks great when matched with the royal saddle and bridle combo—a great way to show your Hyrulean pride.

Grizzlemaw Bear Fabric

There’s a bear in there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We have to admit, this one’s on here because the design is a bit silly. But silly can be fashionable, and if you want to brighten your day while flying around the world of Hyrule, this has to be the option for you.

To get the Grizzlemaw paraglider skin, you need to track down a Grizzlemaw Bear and take a picture of one. Unfortunately, these bears are tough to find. You can have a fun time making it your own personal journey, however.

Addison’s Fabric

Reckon they’ll see you? Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ve probably come across Addison in your journeys through the TotK. He’s the guy you’ll find through Hyrule desperately trying to hold up the signs of his boss, President Huston.

But while sidequests and the backstory of Addison might seem mundane or boring to some, they’ll reward you with one of the most vibrant and colorful paraglider skins in the game. Its strange, animalistic pattern makes it stand out as one of the best skins in the game.

