The 10 best actors who could play Link in The Legend of Zelda movie

Nintendo has announced it is finally making a Legend of Zelda movie, in collaboration with Marvel Studios’ Ari Arad, and it has immediately caused franchise fans to speculate on who could play who in the world of Hyrule.

Link, the Zelda main character, will likely be the leading man in the film, and we’ve put together a list of the best actors who could play him in the upcoming movie.

Finding suitable actors for Link is probably going to be a tough process for the film’s producers, as the character has unique physical characteristics with few real people matching him. This list is in no particular order.

Best Actors to play Link in The Legend of Zelda movie

10. Thomas Brodie-Sangster

Brodie-Sangster did fantastically well in Game of Thrones. Image via HBO

An experienced actor who apparently doesn’t age and defies human limits, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, represents an obvious choice for the role of Link. The English actor has already had a spell in fantasy realms, such as in his role of Jojen in the critically acclaimed Game of Thrones series. He was also in the post-apocalyptic Maze Runner franchise. He’s acquired a lot of praise from fans and critics for his roles, and he looks like a real-life version of Link.

His experience with fantasy worlds may lead to a very believable Lin. In Thrones, Brodie-Sangster did well with portraying a mysterious, fantastical character, which is also a characteristic shared by Zelda‘s oft-mute protagonist. He may emphasize the mystery, greatly enhancing the movie’s veil of shadows.

9. Tom Holland

Holland is among the most popular modern actors. Image via Wikipedia

Immediately after Nintendo announced a Legend of Zelda film was in the works, Tom Holland became the top-trending topic on X (formerly Twitter). He’s one of the most sought-after and popular actors, having starred as Peter Parker in the MCU’s Spider-Man and Avengers franchises. He also starred in the video game adaptation of Uncharted, giving him much-needed experience with transferring characters from games to the silver screen.

He’s won a British Academy Film Award, and his films are some of the highest-grossing motion pictures of all time. Holland’s popularity and image would likely be massive draws for the Legend of Zelda movie.

Not to mention he has more than suiting looks to portray Link’s unique character.

8. Jacob Elordi

Elordi is a rising star following Euphoria’s success. Image via Fandom

Elordi is a relatively new actor on the scene, breaking through the ranks with his acclaimed role as Nate Jacobs in HBO’s Euphoria. The series garnered a lot of attention, and he’s not the only actor on this list who has appeared in that show. Elordi was part of the main cast, and he’s deservedly earned a place in the sun, which could potentially lead him to play the role of Link in The Legend of Zelda movie.

He doesn’t exactly look like a Link, but his acting range and capabilities are more than enough to recommend him. Elordi also has the knack of portraying emotionally complex and dramatic characters, such as Nate Jacobs in Euphoria. He would certainly give us an exciting take on Link, as the character’s emotional side often remains unexplored.

7. Timothée Chalamet

Chalamet is at the center of attention after Dune. Image via Warner Bros.

Timothée Chalamet is among the most popular actors of this generation, having gained international recognition for his role in the romantic drama Call Me by Your Name.

Following the film’s success, Chalamet was nominated for an Academy Award and subsequently garnered nominations from most major organizations, including the British Academy of Film and Theater and the Golden Globes.

Most recently, Chalamet has been engaged with the Dune franchise spearheaded by Denis Villeneuve and stars as the series’ main character, Paul Atreides. His experience both in film and on stage, combined with his massive popularity as an actor and otherwise, would more than likely prove a winning formula for the upcoming Legend of Zelda film.

His unique looks would also substantiate the realism of his potential portrayal of Link, making him a genuinely fantastic choice for the role.

6. Finn Wolfhard

Wolfhard starred in several horror franchises, including IT and Stranger Things. Image via Netflix

Wolfhard is a very young actor and has gained fame after playing the role of Mike Wheeler in the critically acclaimed Netflix series Stranger Things. He also starred in the 2017 horror movie IT and its sequel IT: Chapter 2, gaining a lot of popularity among fans of the horror genre. When it comes to the fantastical and supernatural, Wolfhard has all of the experience in the world, having done multiple films featuring those themes and elements.

Seeing as he fits the description and has the name and the game, Wolfhard could be an excellent Link in Nintendo’s film. His acting range, though often more comedic, would probably see him uniquely embody Link. His experience with fantasy may help bring audiences closer to the world and story than other actors could.

5. Hunter Schafer

Schafer rose to fame after appearing in Euphoria. Image via HBO

An American actress, model, and human rights activist, Hunter Schafer is a prominent name among rising Hollywood stars. The actress debuted as transgender student Jules Vaughn in Euphoria. Jules is one of the series’ central characters, and with co-star Zendaya, Schafer has garnered much attention from the series’ fans.

She is set to appear in the upcoming Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and could potentially play the role of Link in the Zelda movie. She looks very much like the character and has the talent to pull heavy scenes that could significantly enhance the film’s drama. Though she’d likely be better suited for the role of Zelda, she’d do equally well as Link or any other central character that might appear.

4. Jacob Tremblay

Tremblay is one of the most popular young stars. Image via Legendary Entertainment

Jacob Tremblay is a young actor, but he’s accrued a considerable reputation at just 17. Tremblay has already been nominated for numerous awards, and he even won some of them, including the Critic’s Choice Movie Award and the Canadian Screen Award for Best Actor. His acting experience mostly comes from heavy-hitting dramas, but he’s also done quite a lot of voice work for some of the most popular animated films.

Most recently, he’s been involved with Disney’s The Little Mermaid live-action remake, giving him a lot of experience in transferring from animation to live-action. This would serve him more than well if he were to play the role of Link in The Legend of Zelda, as he’s already familiar with the media transition.

Not only that, he’s highly sought-after and would benefit tremendously from playing such a massive role, which could solidify his future among acting greats.

2. Kodi Smit-McPhee

McPhee rose to prominence with his performance in The Power of the Dog. Image via Netflix

Smit-McPhee isn’t at all a newcomer to the acting scene. After appearing in a leading role in The Road, a movie adaptation of Cormac McCarthy’s novel of the same name, he’s been under some spotlight. However, it wasn’t until his stellar performance in The Power of the Dog in 2021 that he garnered widespread critical acclaim.

He received a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture and even an Academy Award nomination for the same category. He’s also been the recipient of a BAFTA nomination for Best Rising Star. His performance as the troubled teenager in Power of the Dog has propelled McPhe into international recognition, and his being a hot and fresh star may qualify him for the role of Link in The Legend of Zelda. McPhee also has a lot of experience with animated media, as he’s done voice work several times.

1. Walker Scobell

Scobell may soon enter the hall of greats. Image via Netflix

The youngest actor on this list and perhaps the most talked about rising star, Scobell, will likely soon enter the hall of fame after scoring a few significant roles. He gained international recognition for his role as the young Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Project. He was cast in the starring role of Percy Jackson in the upcoming Disney+ show Percy Jackson and The Olympians.

Scobell could play the perfect younger version of Link, if not the real guy, as he has massive talent yet to be tapped. Considering that the film will likely take a year or two more, it wouldn’t be unrealistic to think Scobell may be the best option for Link or another prominent role in the Zelda movie.

The young actor, whether or not he plays in Nintendo’s live-action Legend of Zelda project, will likely soon appear in other household franchises, and we cannot stress our excitement for what the future holds for him.