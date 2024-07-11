The 25th Anniversary Rarity Collections have been the talk of the town in the Yu-Gi-Oh! community over the last 12 months. And it seems like Konami isn’t ready to stop celebrating the game’s anniversary since another product called the Quarter Century Bonanza is on the way.

What is Yu-Gi-Oh!’s Quarter Century Bonanza?

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Quarter Century Bonanza is a new set in the card game that follows in the footsteps of the 25th Anniversary Rarity Collections by offering a ton of popular cards in a variety of different rarities. Similar to the first Rarity Collection set, the Quarter Century Bonanza will feature five cards per pack (Rarity Collection 2 featured nine cards per pack). But each Quarter Century Bonanza pack will have one of its Super Rare cards replaced by a guaranteed luxury Secret Rare, according to Konami.

A breakdown of the pull odds for each rarity in the Quarter Century Bonanza. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Konami

Essentially, this means the Quarter Century Bonanza is another opportunity for Yu-Gi-Oh! players to get their hands on some extremely valuable and highly coveted Quarter Century Secret Rare (QCR) cards.

What is Yu-Gi-Oh! Quarter Century Bonanza’s release date?

Yu-Gi-Oh!’s Quarter Century Bonanza set is scheduled to be released on Nov. 8, according to Konami. That lines up with the release of last year’s mega-successful first Rarity Collection, which became available on Nov. 3, 2023.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Quarter Century Bonanza full card list

The full card list for Yu-Gi-Oh!’s Quarter Century Bonanza set is not available yet. According to Konami, however, the Quarter Century Bonanza is “two sets in one” and will feature a “special and separate 200-card nostalgia pool that is available ONLY in this luxury Secret Rare slot, and is independent from the standard 78-card set that’s also in this pack.” Thus, it could be expected that this set may include up to 278 cards.

Some of the cards already mentioned by Konami to be in the Quarter Century Bonanza include Diabellstar the Black Witch, Promethean Princess, Bestower of Flames, and Super Polymerization. Since these cards already have QCR variants in other sets, however, they will not appear as QCRs in the Quarter Century Bonanza.

This section and article will be updated as we learn about more cards included in the Quarter Century Bonanza.

