Yu-Gi-Oh! Ghosts From the Past full card list

Ghosts are the goal, but there is a lot more to see.

The new reprint set for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, Ghosts From the Past, is now available in stores, which means the hunt for all of the new Ghost Rare cards is on.

And while most collector’s are going to be more interested in pulling a Ghost Rare Dark Magician, there are also some incredible cards that are easier to find within the set.

From strong reprints like Evenly Matched to a ton of new Dragunity support and new archetypes being printed for the first time in the TCG, there is something for everyone to look for in Ghosts From the Past.

So whether you are rare hunting or trying to grab some cards to complete a new deck, here is the full set list and everything you need to know about Ghosts From the Past.

Breakdown

The entire Ghosts From the Past set is made up of 132 cards, but there are only two rarities included. 127 cards in the set are Ultra Rares, while the five main chase cards inside are Ghost Rares.

Konami has publicly stated that the Ghost Rares in the set are extremely hard to pull and there is no guarantee that someone will pull one even if they buy a full display box, which holds five boxes of Ghosts From the Past.

Full card list

Ultra Rare

GFTP-EN001 Vampire Voivode

GFTP-EN002 Laval Archer

GFTP-EN003 Lavalval Salamander

GFTP-EN004 Hieratic Sky Dragon Overlord of Heliopolis

GFTP-EN005 Hieratic Seal of Creation

GFTP-EN006 Nehshaddoll Genius

GFTP-EN007 Helshaddoll Hollow

GFTP-EN008 Nekroz of Areadbhair

GFTP-EN009 Fairy Tail – Rochka

GFTP-EN010 Fairy Tail Tales

GFTP-EN011 Galaxy-Eyes Cipher X Dragon

GFTP-EN012 Time Thief Adjuster

GFTP-EN013 Time Thief Double Barrel

GFTP-EN014 Sunseed Genius Loci

GFTP-EN015 Sunvine Maiden

GFTP-EN016 Sunseed Shadow

GFTP-EN017 Sunseed Twin

GFTP-EN018 Sunavalon Dryas

GFTP-EN019 Sunavalon Dryades

GFTP-EN020 Sunavalon Dryanome

GFTP-EN021 Sunavalon Dryatrentiay

GFTP-EN022 Sunvine Gardna

GFTP-EN023 Sunvine Healer

GFTP-EN024 Sunvine Thrasher

GFTP-EN025 Sunvine Shrine

GFTP-EN026 Sunavalon Bloom

GFTP-EN027 Starry Night, Starry Dragon

GFTP-EN028 Starry Knight Rayel

GFTP-EN029 Starry Knight Astel

GFTP-EN030 Starry Knight Flamel

GFTP-EN031 Starry Knight Balefire

GFTP-EN032 Starry Knight Sky

GFTP-EN033 Starry Knight Ceremony

GFTP-EN034 Starry Knight Arrival

GFTP-EN035 Starry Knight Blast

GFTP-EN036 Dragunity Arma Gram

GFTP-EN037 Dragunity Legatus

GFTP-EN038 Dragunity Remus

GFTP-EN039 Dragunity Draft

GFTP-EN040 Dragunity Whirlwind

GFTP-EN041 Dragunity Glow

GFTP-EN042 Dragunity Oubliette

GFTP-EN043 Dragunity Knight – Areadbhair

GFTP-EN044 Shooting Star Dragon T.G. EX

GFTP-EN045 Red Supernova Dragon

GFTP-EN046 Laval Volcano Handmaiden

GFTP-EN047 Lavalval Dragon

GFTP-EN048 Molten Conduction Field

GFTP-EN049 Hieratic Dragon of Eset

GFTP-EN050 Hieratic Dragon of Tefnuit

GFTP-EN051 Hieratic Dragon King of Atum

GFTP-EN052 Hieratic Sun Dragon Overlord of Heliopolis

GFTP-EN053 Hieratic Seal of the Heavenly Spheres

GFTP-EN054 Hieratic Seal of Convocation

GFTP-EN055 Hieratic Seal of Supremacy

GFTP-EN056 Hieratic Seal of Banishment

GFTP-EN057 Hieratic Seal of Reflection

GFTP-EN058 Hieratic Seal from the Ashes

GFTP-EN059 Galaxy-Eyes Cipher Blade Dragon

GFTP-EN060 Time Thief Winder

GFTP-EN061 Time Thief Bezel Ship

GFTP-EN062 Time Thief Regulator

GFTP-EN063 Time Thief Chronocorder

GFTP-EN064 Time Thief Redoer

GFTP-EN065 Time Thief Perpetua

GFTP-EN066 Time Thief Hack

GFTP-EN067 Time Thief Startup

GFTP-EN068 Time Thief Flyback

GFTP-EN069 Time Thief Retrograde

GFTP-EN070 Seiyaryu

GFTP-EN071 Hyozanryu

GFTP-EN072 Arkbrave Dragon

GFTP-EN073 Dragunity Phalanx

GFTP-EN074 Gigantes

GFTP-EN075 Armed Dragon LV10

GFTP-EN076 Mist Valley Baby Roc

GFTP-EN077 Evil Thorn

GFTP-EN078 Mine Mole

GFTP-EN079 Photon Thrasher

GFTP-EN080 Madolche Puddingcess

GFTP-EN081 Tackle Crusader

GFTP-EN082 Thestalos the Mega Monarch

GFTP-EN083 Re-Cover

GFTP-EN084 Raidraptor – Tribute Lanius

GFTP-EN085 Kozmo Tincan

GFTP-EN086 Kozmoll Dark Lady

GFTP-EN087 Raremetalfoes Bismugear

GFTP-EN088 Backup Secretary

GFTP-EN089 Salamangreat Falco

GFTP-EN090 Danger! Thunderbird!

GFTP-EN091 Madolche Petingcessoeur

GFTP-EN092 Salamangreat Fowl

GFTP-EN093 Dragon Knight Draco-Equiste

GFTP-EN094 Metalfoes Orichalc

GFTP-EN095 Metalfoes Mithrilium

GFTP-EN096 Meteor Black Comet Dragon

GFTP-EN097 Buster Dragon

GFTP-EN098 Artifact Durandal

GFTP-EN099 Dark Requiem Xyz Dragon

GFTP-EN100 Metalfoes Steelen

GFTP-EN101 Metalfoes Silverd

GFTP-EN102 Metalfoes Goldriver

GFTP-EN103 Metalfoes Volflame

GFTP-EN104 Fresh Madolche Sistart

GFTP-EN105 Update Jammer

GFTP-EN106 Splash Mage

GFTP-EN107 Salvage

GFTP-EN108 Geartown

GFTP-EN109 Emergency Teleport

GFTP-EN110 Ojama Country

GFTP-EN111 Miracle Synchro Fusion

GFTP-EN112 Mask Change

GFTP-EN113 Mask Change II

GFTP-EN114 Resonator Engine

GFTP-EN115 Resonator Call

GFTP-EN116 Xyz Burst

GFTP-EN117 Madolche Chateau

GFTP-EN118 Metalfoes Fusion

GFTP-EN119 Orcustrated Return

GFTP-EN120 Royal Prison

GFTP-EN121 The Monarchs Erupt

GFTP-EN122 Phantom Knights’ Fog Blade

GFTP-EN123 Kozmojo

GFTP-EN124 Metalfoes Counter

GFTP-EN125 Metalfoes Combination

GFTP-EN126 Evenly Matched

GFTP-EN127 Terror of Trishula

Ghost Rare