Yu-Gi-Oh! Ghosts From the Past full card list

The new reprint set for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, Ghosts From the Past, is now available in stores, which means the hunt for all of the new Ghost Rare cards is on.
And while most collector’s are going to be more interested in pulling a Ghost Rare Dark Magician, there are also some incredible cards that are easier to find within the set.
From strong reprints like Evenly Matched to a ton of new Dragunity support and new archetypes being printed for the first time in the TCG, there is something for everyone to look for in Ghosts From the Past.
So whether you are rare hunting or trying to grab some cards to complete a new deck, here is the full set list and everything you need to know about Ghosts From the Past.
Breakdown
The entire Ghosts From the Past set is made up of 132 cards, but there are only two rarities included. 127 cards in the set are Ultra Rares, while the five main chase cards inside are Ghost Rares.
Konami has publicly stated that the Ghost Rares in the set are extremely hard to pull and there is no guarantee that someone will pull one even if they buy a full display box, which holds five boxes of Ghosts From the Past.
Full card list
Ultra Rare
- GFTP-EN001 Vampire Voivode
- GFTP-EN002 Laval Archer
- GFTP-EN003 Lavalval Salamander
- GFTP-EN004 Hieratic Sky Dragon Overlord of Heliopolis
- GFTP-EN005 Hieratic Seal of Creation
- GFTP-EN006 Nehshaddoll Genius
- GFTP-EN007 Helshaddoll Hollow
- GFTP-EN008 Nekroz of Areadbhair
- GFTP-EN009 Fairy Tail – Rochka
- GFTP-EN010 Fairy Tail Tales
- GFTP-EN011 Galaxy-Eyes Cipher X Dragon
- GFTP-EN012 Time Thief Adjuster
- GFTP-EN013 Time Thief Double Barrel
- GFTP-EN014 Sunseed Genius Loci
- GFTP-EN015 Sunvine Maiden
- GFTP-EN016 Sunseed Shadow
- GFTP-EN017 Sunseed Twin
- GFTP-EN018 Sunavalon Dryas
- GFTP-EN019 Sunavalon Dryades
- GFTP-EN020 Sunavalon Dryanome
- GFTP-EN021 Sunavalon Dryatrentiay
- GFTP-EN022 Sunvine Gardna
- GFTP-EN023 Sunvine Healer
- GFTP-EN024 Sunvine Thrasher
- GFTP-EN025 Sunvine Shrine
- GFTP-EN026 Sunavalon Bloom
- GFTP-EN027 Starry Night, Starry Dragon
- GFTP-EN028 Starry Knight Rayel
- GFTP-EN029 Starry Knight Astel
- GFTP-EN030 Starry Knight Flamel
- GFTP-EN031 Starry Knight Balefire
- GFTP-EN032 Starry Knight Sky
- GFTP-EN033 Starry Knight Ceremony
- GFTP-EN034 Starry Knight Arrival
- GFTP-EN035 Starry Knight Blast
- GFTP-EN036 Dragunity Arma Gram
- GFTP-EN037 Dragunity Legatus
- GFTP-EN038 Dragunity Remus
- GFTP-EN039 Dragunity Draft
- GFTP-EN040 Dragunity Whirlwind
- GFTP-EN041 Dragunity Glow
- GFTP-EN042 Dragunity Oubliette
- GFTP-EN043 Dragunity Knight – Areadbhair
- GFTP-EN044 Shooting Star Dragon T.G. EX
- GFTP-EN045 Red Supernova Dragon
- GFTP-EN046 Laval Volcano Handmaiden
- GFTP-EN047 Lavalval Dragon
- GFTP-EN048 Molten Conduction Field
- GFTP-EN049 Hieratic Dragon of Eset
- GFTP-EN050 Hieratic Dragon of Tefnuit
- GFTP-EN051 Hieratic Dragon King of Atum
- GFTP-EN052 Hieratic Sun Dragon Overlord of Heliopolis
- GFTP-EN053 Hieratic Seal of the Heavenly Spheres
- GFTP-EN054 Hieratic Seal of Convocation
- GFTP-EN055 Hieratic Seal of Supremacy
- GFTP-EN056 Hieratic Seal of Banishment
- GFTP-EN057 Hieratic Seal of Reflection
- GFTP-EN058 Hieratic Seal from the Ashes
- GFTP-EN059 Galaxy-Eyes Cipher Blade Dragon
- GFTP-EN060 Time Thief Winder
- GFTP-EN061 Time Thief Bezel Ship
- GFTP-EN062 Time Thief Regulator
- GFTP-EN063 Time Thief Chronocorder
- GFTP-EN064 Time Thief Redoer
- GFTP-EN065 Time Thief Perpetua
- GFTP-EN066 Time Thief Hack
- GFTP-EN067 Time Thief Startup
- GFTP-EN068 Time Thief Flyback
- GFTP-EN069 Time Thief Retrograde
- GFTP-EN070 Seiyaryu
- GFTP-EN071 Hyozanryu
- GFTP-EN072 Arkbrave Dragon
- GFTP-EN073 Dragunity Phalanx
- GFTP-EN074 Gigantes
- GFTP-EN075 Armed Dragon LV10
- GFTP-EN076 Mist Valley Baby Roc
- GFTP-EN077 Evil Thorn
- GFTP-EN078 Mine Mole
- GFTP-EN079 Photon Thrasher
- GFTP-EN080 Madolche Puddingcess
- GFTP-EN081 Tackle Crusader
- GFTP-EN082 Thestalos the Mega Monarch
- GFTP-EN083 Re-Cover
- GFTP-EN084 Raidraptor – Tribute Lanius
- GFTP-EN085 Kozmo Tincan
- GFTP-EN086 Kozmoll Dark Lady
- GFTP-EN087 Raremetalfoes Bismugear
- GFTP-EN088 Backup Secretary
- GFTP-EN089 Salamangreat Falco
- GFTP-EN090 Danger! Thunderbird!
- GFTP-EN091 Madolche Petingcessoeur
- GFTP-EN092 Salamangreat Fowl
- GFTP-EN093 Dragon Knight Draco-Equiste
- GFTP-EN094 Metalfoes Orichalc
- GFTP-EN095 Metalfoes Mithrilium
- GFTP-EN096 Meteor Black Comet Dragon
- GFTP-EN097 Buster Dragon
- GFTP-EN098 Artifact Durandal
- GFTP-EN099 Dark Requiem Xyz Dragon
- GFTP-EN100 Metalfoes Steelen
- GFTP-EN101 Metalfoes Silverd
- GFTP-EN102 Metalfoes Goldriver
- GFTP-EN103 Metalfoes Volflame
- GFTP-EN104 Fresh Madolche Sistart
- GFTP-EN105 Update Jammer
- GFTP-EN106 Splash Mage
- GFTP-EN107 Salvage
- GFTP-EN108 Geartown
- GFTP-EN109 Emergency Teleport
- GFTP-EN110 Ojama Country
- GFTP-EN111 Miracle Synchro Fusion
- GFTP-EN112 Mask Change
- GFTP-EN113 Mask Change II
- GFTP-EN114 Resonator Engine
- GFTP-EN115 Resonator Call
- GFTP-EN116 Xyz Burst
- GFTP-EN117 Madolche Chateau
- GFTP-EN118 Metalfoes Fusion
- GFTP-EN119 Orcustrated Return
- GFTP-EN120 Royal Prison
- GFTP-EN121 The Monarchs Erupt
- GFTP-EN122 Phantom Knights’ Fog Blade
- GFTP-EN123 Kozmojo
- GFTP-EN124 Metalfoes Counter
- GFTP-EN125 Metalfoes Combination
- GFTP-EN126 Evenly Matched
- GFTP-EN127 Terror of Trishula
Ghost Rare
- GFTP-EN128 Dark Magician
- GFTP-EN129 Blue-Eyes Alternative White Dragon
- GFTP-EN130 Crystal Wing Synchro Dragon
- GFTP-EN131 Firewall Dragon
- GFTP-EN132 Black Luster Soldier – Soldier of Chaos