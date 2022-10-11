Yu-Gi-Oh! creator Kazuki Takahashi reportedly died trying to save people who were drowning

In a report that shocked the world, Kazuki Takahashi, the creator of Yu-Gi-Oh! was found dead along the coast of Nago City in the Okinawa Prefecture of Japan on July 6.

Initially, it appeared he was found after suffering an accident while out snorkeling. It has now been confirmed he was attempting to help in a riptide rescue at a popular Okinawa dive spot.

According to a report from Stars and Stripes, U.S. Army Major Robert Bourgeau was recognized for saving three people during a dangerous rip current that nearly cost the civilians and the officer their lives.

Bourgeau, who also works as a scuba diving instructor, was present at Mermaid’s Grotto during the event on July 4, where he dove into the water in order to rescue a Japanese woman and her daughter who were being pulled out to sea by the tide.

“That was one the hardest things I have ever had to do, I let [the man] go so I could save myself,” Bourgeau said. “I didn’t think I was going to make it.”

A Coast Guard spokesman declined to comment on Takahashi’s involvement for the report. However, Takahashi’s body was found two days later offshore of Nago City, with his rental car later being discovered near Mermaid’s Grotto.

And, though Bourgeau never saw him, multiple eyewitnesses including his own students reported the 60-year-old manga creator entered the water to help people who were struggling with the rip tide before they lost sight of him.

“He’s a hero,” Bourgeau said. “He died trying to save someone else.”

This is the first time fans have heard any details regarding Takahashi’s death after it was publicly announced on July 7.

Following his death, the internet mourned the loss of a legendary creator who was responsible for making one of the most beloved manga, anime, and card games of all time. This included sharing memories involving Yu-Gi-Oh! and fan projects that showed what a strong voice and clear love Takahashi had for the franchise.

Three author comments from near the end of Yu-Gi-Oh's original run. pic.twitter.com/YGus4p9JUe — Kazuki Takahashi (高橋 和希) Art (@TakahashiArtYGO) July 7, 2022

Konami even released an official statement promising to carry on Takahashi’s legacy of Yu-Gi-Oh! “with all the love and care it deserves.”

The situation is best summed up in one quote from Yami Yugi in the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime: “The gift of kindness that you’ve given and the courage I’ve given you will remain with us, and that will forever bind us.”