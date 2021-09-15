New 2021 Tin of Ancient Battles content confirms Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG is finally getting Crossout Designator, lots of good reprints

The 2021 Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG mega tin, the 2021 Tin of Ancient Battles, is almost here, and Konami has slowly started showing off cards by letting select content creators open the sealed product. This resulted in basically the entire set’s card list being confirmed, with multiple high-profile reprints and first printings hyping fans up for the Oct. 1 release in North America, though they hit Europe and Oceania on Sept. 16.

Arguably the biggest piece of new content in the 2021 Tins is Crossout Designator, a Spell Card that mixes two classic cards and is likely going to be a format defining staple if it has anywhere near the impact it has in the OCG, where it has been used consistently since it was first printed in March 2019 as a V Jump promo card.

Image via Konami

As a Quick-Play Spell, Crossout Designator allows its user to declare one card name and banish that card from their Main Deck. Doing so will negate its effects, and any activated effects or general effects on the field caused by a card with the same original name are also negated until the end of the turn.

While it might sound a bit convoluted, the effect is game-warpingly powerful in the sense that it will change how players build their decks. In the OCG, it is used as a sort of deterrent for big threats and Hand Traps, which has led to players using more obscure cards in order to avoid Crossout Designator being used to negate their usefulness. And, in a TCG meta that is currently heavily defined by Hand Trap usage, this Spell is going to fit right in.

The 2021 Tin will also be introducing some new Dark Magician and Blue-Eyes White Dragon support cards as world premieres.

Image via Konami Image via Konami Image via Konami

Outside of Crossout Designator, which is going to be the meta chase card for most players, reprints and rarity upgrades for a lot of strong Virtual World, Adamancipator, Drytron, and Tri-Brigade headline the set. There is some great Shadoll and Ignister stuff getting bumped too.

Here are just a few of the more general highlights that have been confirmed through these openings, which are all either very pricy or just meta cards that really needed another printing:

Image via Konami Image via Konami

Alpha, the Master of Beasts

Animadorned Archosaur

Chaos Ruler, the Chaotic Magical Dragon

Girsu, the Orcust Mekk-Knight

Fallen of Albaz This is specifically good because of all the support potentially coming in future sets and the OCG’s Alba Strike Structure Deck

Nadir Servant

Triple Tactics Talent A nearly $100 semi-staple that really needed another printing

Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS – Sky Thunder

You can expect a fully confirmed list of cards to be dropping soon as we approach the official launch of the 2021 Tin of Ancient Battles, and hopefully there might be at least a few more surprises in store.