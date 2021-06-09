Cyber Strike Structure Deck and Legendary Duelists: Synchro Storm heavily delayed for Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG

Konami has announced another set of product delays for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, both of which will significantly impact the release schedule for the rest of the year in terms of OCG/TCG crossover.

Starting small, the Cyber Strike Structure Deck that holds new Cyber and Cyberdark support has been delayed from July 28 to Oct. 6.

Cyber Strike is the third Structure Deck to receive a delay, with both the Egyptian God Deck: Slifer the Sky Dragon and Egyptian God Deck: Obelisk the Tormentor Structure Decks being delayed a full week from June 11 to 18 last month. This is a much more substantial delay, though, and Konami didn’t give a specific reason for it.

Legendary Duelists: Synchro Storm has also been pushed back, with its original release of July 14 being changed to Jan. 19, 2022. This is by far the biggest product delay that Konami has implemented for a recent product and it will heavily change several meta strategies that players were already preparing to implement with the new cards that would have been added as support for archetypes like Speedroid.

The King’s Court Booster Pack was also quietly delayed last week, being pushed from its July 2 release to July 9. No reason was given for the move publicly, but the launch date and official tournament legality date have been updated to coincide with the delay.

Yu-Gi-Oh! fans will have to wait for an official announcement from Konami for more details.