Best Spright deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Spright cards have finally arrived in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

The popular archetype was released in the physical Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game last August. But now, several months later, Sprights are taking over the digital version of Yu-Gi-Oh! in Master Duel.

The Spright archetype was officially introduced to Master Duel on Feb. 14 with the release of the Sprites of Miracle Selection Pack. Since then, players have seen immediate success piloting the deck in a number of different ways.

One of the strongest iterations of the deck right now is the Runick Spright build, according to the tier list on Yu-Gi-Oh! site Master Duel Meta. This strategy revolves around using the Spright archetype to set up a board with multiple negates, while also attempting to deck your opponent out with Runick cards.

Other variations of the Spright deck include Live Twin Spright and Tri-Brigade Spright. Some players are even experimenting with using the recently-added Ishizu cards in Spright decks. For the sake of this article, though, we’ll be focusing on a pure Spright build.

Here’s the Spright deck list that we’ve been seeing success with in Master Duel.

Best Master Duel Spright deck list (March 2023)

Screengrab via Konami

Monsters

1 Effect Veiler

3 Swap Frog

1 Ronintoadin

3 Maxx “C”

3 Nimble Beaver

1 Ipiria

3 Spright Blue

3 Spright Jet

1 Spright Pixies

1 Spright Red

1 Spright Carrot

3 Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring

2 Ghost Belle & Haunted Mansion

Spells

1 Harpie’s Feather Duster

2 Triple Tactics Talent

2 Called by the Grave

1 Crossout Designator

1 Forbidden Droplet

2 Spright Starter

1 Spright Gamma Burst

1 Spright Smashers

Traps

3 Infinite Impermanence

Extra deck

1 Number 65: Djinn Buster

1 Sky Cavalry Centaurea

1 Cat Shark

2 Gigantic Spright

1 Downerd Magician

1 Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS – Sky Thunder

1 I:P Masquerena

1 Dharc the Dark Charmer, Gloomy

2 Spright Elf

1 Knightmare Unicorn

1 Mekk-Knight Cursadia Avramax

1 Accesscode Talker

1 Underworld Goddess of the Closed World

We’re still experimenting with this current build, but we think this is a solid place to start if you’re looking to play a pure Spright list. The main Spright package of Blue, Jet, Red, Carrot, Starter, and Smashers is pretty common (some players elect to use two Reds instead of just one, though). Pixies and Gamma Burst are definitely the optional cards of the Spright archetype, but they can help when attempting to one-turn kill (OTK).

For the rest of your monsters outside of the Sprights in a pure build, you’ll mostly want to include hand traps and other Level 2 monsters—like Swap Frog and Nimble Beaver—that can further enable the deck’s strategy of special summoning your Spright cards.

When playing this deck, you’ll typically look to go into Gigantic Spright, extend into Spright Elf, and then set up a board with either a Red or Carrot (or both) that’s protected by your Elf. When these negates are backed up by multiple hand traps, it can be difficult for your opponent to respond.

As the Master Duel meta continues to develop and more cards are added to the game, this deck list could change. We’ll update this article with any changes we make to the build over time.