When are Spright and Tearlament cards coming to Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel?

Some of the most powerful and popular cards in the current Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game meta should be on their way to Master Duel soon.

The timeline for when cards are added to Master Duel differs from their release in the physical card game. As a result, some cards that are dominating the current TCG and OCG events aren’t available in Master Duel until several months later. That’s the case with two recent archetypes in particular: Spright and Tearlament.

Spright and Tearlament are two of the most popular decks right now. The Spright archetype focuses on Level, Rank, and Link 2 monsters, while the Tearlament strategy revolves around milling cards from your deck and Fusion Summoning.

The archetypes were introduced in the physical card game’s Power of the Elements set, which became available in North America in August 2022. Thus, if Konami sticks to its usual trend in terms of adding new cards to Master Duel, these two powerhouse decks could be added to the digital game soon.

Spright and Tearlament expected release date in Master Duel

An official release date for Spright and Tearlament cards in Master Duel has not been confirmed yet. But following the recent announcement of the next ban list, which will go into effect on Feb. 6, some figures in the Yu-Gi-Oh! community have started to speculate that the release of these archetypes might be quickly approaching.

In the upcoming Forbidden and Limited list, Toadally Awesome—an Xyz Monster that at one point was frequently a part of the Extra Deck in Spright decks—is moving from Limited to Forbidden. That Grass Looks Greener, a Spell that can help players mill an excessive number of cards, and Dimension Shifter, a Monster that can cause cards to be banished instead of being sent to the Graveyard, will also be semi-limited. Some players believe these additions to the Forbidden and Limited list could be Konami’s preemptive moves to try to make sure Spright and Tearlament aren’t incredibly overpowered upon their eventual release.

Though it’s unclear exactly when Spright and Tearlament cards are coming to Master Duel, the fact that they were introduced in the TCG almost six months ago lines up with the timeline of how Konami adds cards to the digital game. Thus, these archetypes could join Master Duel as early as February, but it’s also a safe guess that they should be in the game within the first half of 2023.

This article will be updated when an official release date for Spright and Tearlament in Master Duel is confirmed.