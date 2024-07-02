XDefiant season one release countdown: Exact start time and date

After a successful launch and pre-season, XDefiant is set to enter season one with a huge content update providing new weapons, factions, and more—and we can tell you exactly how much longer you need to wait.

Recommended Videos

Season one in XDefiant introduces the GSK from Rainbow Six Siege as a new faction, alongside three new weapons, the arrival of three maps throughout the season, and the launch of the highly-anticipated Ranked mode from July 3.

Of course, an update of this size means players can expect downtime on the servers ahead of the full launch, but we can tell you exactly when the servers are due to go live for XDefiant season one.

XDefiant season one launch time and date

New toys. Screenshot by Dot Esports

XDefiant season one is due to launch on July 2 and is expected to go live at 8am PT / 10am CT / 11am ET / 4pm BST (or 1am AEST on July 3), though the exact time could be longer or shorter depending on how long it takes for the update to be pushed live by Ubisoft.

Downtime ahead of season one will begin at 6am PT / 8am CT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST on July 2, and the servers will be unavailable during that time, meaning you won’t be able to play XDefiant at launch.

On X (formerly Twitter), developer Ubisoft stated downtime for XDefiant ahead of season one will last around two hours. Our countdown below is ticking down to when we expect XDefiant to go live based on this.

XDefiant Season One launch

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy