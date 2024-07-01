XDefiant Ranked mode, explained: Rules, maps, restrictions, and more

All the grinding in public matches is about to pay off. Ranked mode is here in XDefiant, and we’ve got all the details you need to be prepared to rank up.

XDefiant’s Ranked mode is different from unranked in several ways. There are fewer players in each lobby, the game modes are different, and it’s all about grabbing the win and ranking up as opposed to who can get the most kills.

Here’s everything you need to know about XDefiant’s Ranked mode, added as part of season one.

XDefiant Ranked mode: All details

Play the objective! Image via Ubisoft

XDefiant’s Ranked mode is four-vs-four, as opposed to the unranked modes in the game, which are six-vs-six. Ranked mode includes specific game modes with rule changes from unranked variants.

Game modes

There are four playable game types starting with Ranked mode in season one.

Occupy

Domination

Zone Control

Escort

XDefiant may add new modes to Ranked play after a testing period, such as Capture the Flag, which has been added in season one.

Rule changes

Occupy: Zones rotate in a predetermined order.

Zones rotate in a predetermined order. Domination: Each team plays one side for five minutes, then switches sides to play again.

Each team plays one side for five minutes, then switches sides to play again. Zone Control: Teams take turns as attackers and defenders. Defenders can push back attacker progress to the nearest quarter of the progression circle.

Teams take turns as attackers and defenders. Defenders can push back attacker progress to the nearest quarter of the progression circle. Escort: No major changes from the public match ruleset.

XDefiant rank distribution

Ready to grind? Screenshot by Dot Esports

XDefiant has seven different ranks: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Ruby, Emerald, Diamond, and, Legends. Each rank includes 10 levels (100 Ranked Points needed to rank up a level) before progressing to the next rank, excluding Legends. Reaching the top 500 ranks will give out a special reward at the end of each season.

XDefiant ranked party restrictions

Up until Diamond rank, full squads of four can queue together, as long as the highest and lowest-ranked players in each party are within 15 levels of each other. Once you’re in Diamond, the max party size will be two.

XDefiant ranked will also try to prioritize matching parties of the same size against each other.

How is RP (ranked points) determined in XDefiant?

You will see your progression between matches. Screenshot by Dot Esports

According to XDefiant developers, multiple factors are considered when deciding who gets the most and least RP after a ranked match. If you perform well and win, you’ll earn the most RP, but if you do the best and lose, you’ll lose the least amount of RP.

Another factor is when the game predicts who it thinks will win the match based on how the players’ skill is set up thanks to matchmaking rating (MMR). If you win and you’re favored, you won’t win as much RP, and if you’re supposed to lose and do, you’ll lose less. Other factors include objective play and score.

Each new season, players will be reset back to certain levels of Silver to begin the new season, unless you ended a season in Bronze, in which case you’ll remain there. There will also be a Ranked Practice period for one week at the beginning of each season. Players can play Ranked mode without gaining or losing RP to practice for the new season.

XDefiant Ranked mode rewards

Rank up to earn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Progressing through the ranks will earn exclusive rewards like player and weapon skins each season. The top 500 players at the end of each season will have an exclusive reward, too.

