XDefiant June 12 patch Y1S0.3 notes: Jump spamming fix, sniper flinch, and more

Several frustrating issues have been piling up in XDefiant for some time now, and patch Y1S0.3 addresses the most pressing ones. This patch aims to deal with jump spammers, adjust sniper rifles, and fix a few bugs. Here’s everything included in XDefiant patch Y1S0.3.

XDefiant Y1S0.3 patch notes

Things should be better now. Image via Ubisoft

Jump spamming fix

One of the biggest frustrations in XDefiant has been jump spamming. In patch Y1S0.3, the game adds aiming penalties for players who spam jump or crouch buttons. This should make jump spamming less effective and give you a better chance of dealing with the annoying enemy.

Weapon tuning and sniper flinch

Snipers have been dominating the game since launch due to a bug that allows wielders to delete other players with ease. This patch revamps how snipers flinch when tagged by enemy fire, increasing the flinch and keeping it going throughout multiple hits.

At the same time, there’s some fine-tuning to long-range weapons, including slightly reduced walking speed when holding your breath with a scoped weapon. PC players can also now set ADS on toggle after completing a match, as that issue is fixed.

Social and joining games in progress

Ubisoft has made a few improvements to matchmaking, adjusting how ping is calculated and giving you access to a wider pool of players to matchmake with that have the same ping properties. You should also stop connecting to games in progress that have different controller and matchmaking settings than what you chose.

Improved netcode

A small note addresses the XDefiant netcode. The issue affecting the XDefiant bandwidth (the dev blamed Libertad’s medical skills for this one) is now fixed, and you should experience fewer issues.

Other changes

A few smaller tweaks in patch Y1S0.3 include a fix for the Echelon Digital Ghillie Suit—to avoid players going invisible for their entire life—reduced frequency of the “Banned for Toxicity” notification, a fix for the Buzzkill achievement not unlocking, and more.

These are the core changes of the patch Y1S0.3 for XDefiant. For a full list of changes, check out the official patch notes post from Ubisoft.

