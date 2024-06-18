XDefiant full Y1S0.4 patch notes

The XDefiant preseason is still chugging along, which means the developers at Ubisoft are hard at work as they balance the game with Patch Y1S0.4, including some changes to gameplay, more fixes to netcode issues, and some other bug fixes.

Most of the issues that players have been plagued by since launch have been with the netcode, with players complaining about unfair duels that they’ve lost due to lag. Gameplay is heavily linked to netcode, and if things aren’t smooth behind the scenes, then frustrations will grow across the player base.

Today’s changes could help alleviate the tension that has grown within the community and build a better baseline for players to judge the game as it continues to roll through its official release.

Here are the full XDefiant Y1S0.4 patch notes.

All changes in XDefiant Y1S0.4 patch notes

Level up those guns, focus on your mastery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Changes to weapon attachment unlocks

To make the process of unlocking weapon attachments faster, Ubisoft has lowered the amount of XP needed to level up primary weapons from 3,500 to 3,000 per level. You’ll also only need 1,000 XP to level up your secondary, compared to the old 1,500 XP per level needed before. This change is retroactive, so current weapon levels might be boosted after you’ve downloaded the patch.

True mastery

To provide a greater challenge for dedicated soldiers, weapon mastery level requirements have been increased for the bronze, silver, and gold weapon skins. Any players who have unlocked these skins will keep them, though.

Blessed netcode changes

Ubisoft is taking some steps toward improving the netcode in the game, including how quickly your health bar lowers when you’ve been hit by enemy fire. This should reduce that sinking feeling of getting shot behind cover since you’ll see exactly when you’ve been damaged rather than it being late.

Minor weapon fix

For any MDR enthusiasts, there has been a fix implemented for a glitch that only affected those who use the Firestorm skin. Any players who were using the skin while wielding the MDR would experience an abnormal amount of recoil, but this should be fixed moving forward.

You can read the official notes on Ubisoft’s website.

