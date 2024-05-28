XDefiant devs line up massive fix for major hitbox issue

XDefiant players should be well-aware of the game’s ongoing hit registration issues, and I count myself among them. These problems should soon be a concern of the past, though, as XDefiant’s executive producer reassures fans the developer is working on a fix.

On May 27, Reddit user Demoth sparked a discussion about certain characters being much trickier to hit than others, highlighting a critical hitbox issue. De Rosa is one such character, but commenters mentioned other Cleaners have a similar problem. When you’re firing in close-range but still not getting many hits on Cleaner characters, it’s confusing and frustrating, so it’s not surprising players want to be heard.

That’s exactly what happened on May 24, when the XDefiant Updates X account shared a post about “petitioning” to fix hit registration. The post shows a player using the excellent ACR and trying to hit an enemy player while battling with XDefiant’s less-than-stellar hitboxes. XDefiant’s executive producer, Mark Rubin, responded on the same day to let fans know “it’s something we are working on.” But, at the time of writing, it’s unknown when the fix will go live.

You don't need a petition. 🤣 It's something we are working on. — Mark Rubin (@PixelsofMark) May 24, 2024

The developer’s eagerness to fix the issue was well-received by the community, though some fans are still wary. Skeptical commenters argued the hit registration issue has been around since the first beta with no fix, so they aren’t optimistic the problem will be solved soon. Nevertheless, these fixes take time and hard work to implement. Overall, Rubin’s comment on the fix is a very welcome sight, and XDefiant is likely to continue gaining traction.

In my experience, XDefiant’s hit tracking seems better in some matches than others. Sometimes, shots feel much more reliable, though this may be because the problem is related to character models’ collision boxes instead of server problems.

But, while fixing the hitboxes may solve part of the problem, it won’t solve other issues, like players suddenly being shot through a solid wall after taking cover. This is another part of the nuisance for many.

Plus, fixing the hitboxes won’t do anything about enemy players bunny-hopping around the map, wielding MP7s like adrenaline-fueled Kangaroos raining bullets on your character. To deal with players like this, we recommend you spend a lot of time in the practice range.

