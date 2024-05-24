Scump’s ACR loadout and faction setup in XDefiant

Scump rose to the top of competitive Call of Duty with an SMG in his hands, but that doesn’t mean he’s a scrub when he’s got an assault rifle equipped. In XDefiant, he’s outfitted one of the best assault rifles, the ACR, with a build that’s absolutely lethal in anyone’s hands, but especially his.

Like the P90, which Scump has also buffed with his own loadout, the ACR has to be unlocked first, and many of these attachments need to be unlocked by leveling up the weapon. But the final result is worth the grind.

Here’s Scump’s ACR assault rifle build in XDefiant.

Scump’s ACR build in XDefiant

Here are the attachments Scump currently uses on his ACR in XDefiant.

Barrel: Recon Increases minimap visibility range and duration, increases ADS speed, and decreases movement speed.

Recon Front Rail: Superlight Increases ADS speed, increases movement speed, and decreases recoil recovery.

Superlight Rear Grip: Heavy Increases ADS flinch control, and increases horizontal recoil control.

Heavy Stock: Padded Increases recoil recovery, ADS stability, and ADS flinch control.

Padded Optic: Reflex

Much of Scump’s build focuses on improving the speed, stability, and recoil when aiming down sights, which helps the ACR fire smoothly down range. The Recon barrel is chosen not necessarily for its minimap effects but because it’s the only barrel that adds ADS speed without reducing the weapon’s range like the Lightweight barrel does.

The decreases to both recoil recovery and movement speed are canceled out by other attachments, so there are literally no negative or reduced effects on this ACR build.

Scump’s ACR class faction abilities in XDefiant

Can’t hit what you can’t see. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like with his P90 class, Scump sticks with the Echelon faction and the Digital Ghillie suit. The Low Profile passive trait completely takes him off the enemy minimap, and Digital Ghillie Suit allows him to pull off devastating flanks. And speaking of devastating, you can see for yourself what he’s capable of with the Sonar Goggles ultra ability and Sam Fisher’s iconic 5.7 pistol from Splinter Cell.

