Scump's P90 loadout and faction setup in XDefiant

The king don't miss.
Scott Robertson
May 22, 2024

Scump is one of the best players in the world when it comes to controller shooters, famous as a world champion Call of Duty player. During his heyday, he was untouchable with an SMG in his hands, so naturally the SMGs in XDefiant like the P90 are very comfortable for him.

After watching just a few minutes of his XDefiant streams, which will also earn you Twitch drop progress if you’re interested, you’ll be mesmerized by how accurate and deadly his SMG builds are. While recreating his loadout for the P90 won’t instantly make you a world champion, Scump’s build will give you a major advantage.

Scump’s P90 build in XDefiant

Here are the attachments Scump currently uses on his P90 in XDefiant. The P90 needs to be unlocked via a base challenge.

  • Muzzle: Barrel Extender
    • Increases short and medium range values, decreases recoil recovery and sprint-to-shoot time.
  • Barrel: Lightweight
    • Increases ADS speed and movement speed, decreases short and medium range.
  • Front Rail: Tactical
    • Massively increases recoil recovery and increases ADS speed, decreases ADS walking speed.
  • Rear Grip: Fabric
    • Increases ADS speed and stability, decreases recoil recovery.
  • Stock: Padded
    • Increases recoil recovery, ADS stability, and ADS flinch control.

Increases to both ADS speed and stability are crucial to this P90 build, allowing you get your aim up as fast as possible while maintaining stable aim. With the way the attachments are set up, the P90 still ends up with positive recoil recovery despite the Barrel Extender and the Fabric Rear Grip, thanks to the massive boost it gets from the Tactical Front Rail.

The short and medium range remains the same as the changes from the muzzle and barrel cancel out.

Scump’s P90 class faction abilities in XDefiant

Echelon faction in XDefiant.
Super spy. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Echelon faction is Scump’s go-to choice right now. The Low Profile passive trait and the Digital Ghillie Suit lets him move around the map and get behind enemy teams without being detected. He’s also proven to be absolutely lethal with the powerful Sonar Goggles ultra ability.

This faction is the perfect choice for an SMG menace for Scump. Try it for yourself to see if it works for you.

Read Article How to get and use Weapon XP boosters in XDefiant
An XDefiant character with glowing green eyes, pointing a weapon to an enemy.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
How to get and use Weapon XP boosters in XDefiant
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 22, 2024
Read Article How to fix low frame rate in XDefiant: Best FPS settings
DedSec faction in XDefiant.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
How to fix low frame rate in XDefiant: Best FPS settings
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 22, 2024
Read Article Scump shows why one XDefiant ultra ability is absurdly more powerful than the rest
An excited Scump competing, yelling across the stage
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
Scump shows why one XDefiant ultra ability is absurdly more powerful than the rest
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 22, 2024
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.