Scump’s P90 loadout and faction setup in XDefiant

Scump is one of the best players in the world when it comes to controller shooters, famous as a world champion Call of Duty player. During his heyday, he was untouchable with an SMG in his hands, so naturally the SMGs in XDefiant like the P90 are very comfortable for him.

After watching just a few minutes of his XDefiant streams, which will also earn you Twitch drop progress if you’re interested, you’ll be mesmerized by how accurate and deadly his SMG builds are. While recreating his loadout for the P90 won’t instantly make you a world champion, Scump’s build will give you a major advantage.

Scump’s P90 build in XDefiant

Here are the attachments Scump currently uses on his P90 in XDefiant. The P90 needs to be unlocked via a base challenge.

Muzzle: Barrel Extender Increases short and medium range values, decreases recoil recovery and sprint-to-shoot time.

Barrel Extender Barrel: Lightweight Increases ADS speed and movement speed, decreases short and medium range.

Lightweight Front Rail: Tactical Massively increases recoil recovery and increases ADS speed, decreases ADS walking speed.

Tactical Rear Grip: Fabric Increases ADS speed and stability, decreases recoil recovery.

Fabric Stock: Padded Increases recoil recovery, ADS stability, and ADS flinch control.

Padded

Increases to both ADS speed and stability are crucial to this P90 build, allowing you get your aim up as fast as possible while maintaining stable aim. With the way the attachments are set up, the P90 still ends up with positive recoil recovery despite the Barrel Extender and the Fabric Rear Grip, thanks to the massive boost it gets from the Tactical Front Rail.

The short and medium range remains the same as the changes from the muzzle and barrel cancel out.

Scump’s P90 class faction abilities in XDefiant

Super spy. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Echelon faction is Scump’s go-to choice right now. The Low Profile passive trait and the Digital Ghillie Suit lets him move around the map and get behind enemy teams without being detected. He’s also proven to be absolutely lethal with the powerful Sonar Goggles ultra ability.

This faction is the perfect choice for an SMG menace for Scump. Try it for yourself to see if it works for you.

