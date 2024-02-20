Category:
XDefiant

Ubisoft’s latest XDefiant freebies suggest game finally coming

It's close!
Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Feb 20, 2024 04:52 am
The XDefiant logo set alongside a character.
Image via Ubisoft

If you are among the shooter fans passionately waiting for XDefiant’s launch, gear up for some good news. Ubisoft has added a bunch of XDefiant freebies to its Connect Rewards program, implying its final release might be closer than you think.

First reported by The Loadout on Feb. 19, you can log into Ubisoft Connect to view and redeem the newly added XDefiant rewards, including the following items:

  1. Midnight Velocity Pack, featuring a blue weapon camo
  2. Battle Pass Tier skip token
  3. Battle Pass Booster token
  4. Weapon XP Booster token
Obligatory we’re so close post (found on twitter)
byu/QJunkies inXDefiant

While the freebies sure look enticing, players can now be hopeful of Ubisoft’s plans for XDefiant. in a sales report, Ubisoft teased the release window of XDefiant to be the fourth quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal year, between January and March 2024. Now that the freebies are already in and available to redeem, players can expect the launch announcement to drop anytime soon. 

Of course, you’ll need a good amount of Units or loyalty points to redeem the XDefiant rewards. The weapon camo asks for 100 Ubisoft Connect Units. The Battle Pass Tier skip token is available for 60 Units, while the Booster tokens are available for 30 Units each. If you don’t have that many Units lying around, you can complete challenges in other Ubisoft games to increase your Ubisoft Connect account’s level and earn Units. 

Only those who played XDefiant in beta or had it in their library during that time can view the Ubisoft Rewards associated with the game. If you didn’t play it before, you won’t be able to view or redeem the rewards right now. But don’t worry because these will most likely be available after launch, too.

XDefiant’s fast-paced, free-to-play experience might seem similar to the Call of Duty franchise, but its unique Faction approach and no SBMM rule have impressed players. Hopefully, the game is coming soon.

Author

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com