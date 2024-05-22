How to get and use the EMP Grenade in XDefiant

There’s plenty of equipment and grenades to unlock in XDefiant, and fortunately, most of the unlock methods are quick and easy—including for the all-important EMP Grenade. This handy piece of tech is definitely something you’ll want to use in capture or objective modes thanks to its ability to disable traps and gear.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to unlock the EMP Grenade in XDefiant.

How to unlock the EMP Grenade in XDefiant

It only took me two games to complete. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the EMP Grenade in XDefiant, you must complete the Base Challenge for the EMP Grenade, which requires you to deal 400 damage to enemy equipment with any Device.

A Device is a Faction ability or grenade in XDefiant, so you’ve got to use your equipment to destroy your opponents’ gear to unlock the EMP Grenade. I mostly play Cleaner, so my Firebomb or Incinerator Drone tends to make quick work of common Devices like the Phantom Mag Barrier or the Libertad El Remédio.

Alternatively, just throw your Sticky Grenade or Frag Grenade at any piece of enemy equipment, and you’ll get the EMP Grenade in no time.

What does the EMP Grenade do in XDefiant?

The EMP Grenade leaves a small AoE burst of electricity at its impact point, shocking nearby enemies. All targets shocked will have their abilities disabled, and for a short time, won’t be able to activate their abilities or deploy any equipment.

The EMP Grenade doesn’t work on Ultras, however; no matter how many of these you throw at an Aegis-wielding Phantom, it’s not going to bring down their shields.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more