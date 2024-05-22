How to fix stuttering in XDefiant

Stuttering while in XDefiant can negatively impact your gameplay. These stutters occur in the form of frame drops, high ping or lag, and packet loss. If you’re the only player stuttering in XDefiant, then you’ll need to fix it to level the playground again.

Here’s how you can fix stuttering in XDefiant.

What causes stuttering in XDefiant?

Stutters in XDefiant can happen because of your graphics settings or connection problems. Even if your PC is geared for XDefiant’s minimum and recommended requirements, playing the game on very high settings can cause micro stutters.

The second root cause of XDefiant stutters is connection problems, which can be both local and server-related. When your home network or the game’s servers experience outages, you can encounter rubber banding.

How do you fix stutters in XDefiant?

The best way to fix stutters in XDefiant is by lowering your graphics settings. When you use the best graphics settings for performance, you’ll get to eliminate performance-based stutters in the game. This fix will mostly be enough to fix choppy gameplay and FPS, as long as your PC is equipped to handle XDefiant.

There are also alternative fixes for XDefiant stutters, which are more suited for players dealing with network-related stutters and rubber banding.

Check XDefiant’s server status : If XDefiant is experiencing a server outage, in-game stutters can occur. When there’s a server-related problem, you’ll need to wait for Ubisoft to fix it.

: If is experiencing a server outage, in-game stutters can occur. When there’s a server-related problem, you’ll need to wait for Ubisoft to fix it. Restart your modem/router : Restarting your modem or router is the quickest troubleshooting step you can apply to your home network.

: Restarting your modem or router is the quickest troubleshooting step you can apply to your home network. Change your DNS addresses : If your current DNS addresses aren’t operational, you might experience connection problems leading to stutters. Change your DNS and restart XDefiant.

: If your current DNS addresses aren’t operational, you might experience connection problems leading to stutters. Change your DNS and restart XDefiant. Close background processes and applications with overlays : Apps with overlays can cause stutters while gaming. Before launching XDefiant, ensure that nothing running in the background has an active overlay.

: Apps with overlays can cause stutters while gaming. Before launching XDefiant, ensure that nothing running in the background has an active overlay. Update your graphics card drivers: Outdated GPU drivers can cause stutters because most developers work with the latest drivers. Download the newest drivers from your GPU manufacturer’s website before starting XDefiant again.

