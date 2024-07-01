Everything in the XDefiant season one battle pass

Following a successful launch and season zero, season one in XDefiant is upon us. That means there are plenty of rewards to earn in the new battle pass—and we’ve got all the details you need.
XDefiant season one introduces a wealth of new content, including the new GSK faction, new maps, weapons, and much more, and the battle pass gives players plenty to focus on in the months ahead.
Of course, battle pass rewards are only available for a limited time, and once the season ends, anything you’ve missed is lost forever—so use our guide below to see everything you can earn.
All rewards in XDefiant season one battle pass
In a preview clip for the season one battle pass in XDefiant, many of the rewards available in the 90 tiers were teased—all of which you can see below.
- LVOA-C Assault Rifle – Free weapon
- Sawed-Off Shotgun Secondary – Free weapon
- New Sniper Rifle – Free weapon
- Kaptan Spectra – Epic skin
- Iselda Spectra – Epic skin
- Green Spectra – Epic skin
- Tac-50 Spectra – Epic skin
- SVD Skeletonized Dragon – Epic skin
- Stark Thunderbolt – Legendary skin
- Rafa Wildcard – Rare skin
- Kaptan Wildcard – Rare skin
- M4A1 Wildcard – Rare skin
- ACR 6.8 Power Washer – Epic skin
- Good Catch – Rare animation
- Big Flex – Epic animation
- Double V – Rare animation
- XP Boosts
- 1,300 XCoins
- Player Cards
- Emoji Sets
