Everything in the XDefiant season one battle pass

Following a successful launch and season zero, season one in XDefiant is upon us. That means there are plenty of rewards to earn in the new battle pass—and we’ve got all the details you need.

Recommended Videos

XDefiant season one introduces a wealth of new content, including the new GSK faction, new maps, weapons, and much more, and the battle pass gives players plenty to focus on in the months ahead.

Of course, battle pass rewards are only available for a limited time, and once the season ends, anything you’ve missed is lost forever—so use our guide below to see everything you can earn.

All rewards in XDefiant season one battle pass

Lightning quick. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Ubisoft

In a preview clip for the season one battle pass in XDefiant, many of the rewards available in the 90 tiers were teased—all of which you can see below.

LVOA-C Assault Rifle – Free weapon

Sawed-Off Shotgun Secondary – Free weapon

New Sniper Rifle – Free weapon

Kaptan Spectra – Epic skin

Iselda Spectra – Epic skin

Green Spectra – Epic skin

Tac-50 Spectra – Epic skin

SVD Skeletonized Dragon – Epic skin

Stark Thunderbolt – Legendary skin

Rafa Wildcard – Rare skin

Kaptan Wildcard – Rare skin

M4A1 Wildcard – Rare skin

ACR 6.8 Power Washer – Epic skin

Good Catch – Rare animation

Big Flex – Epic animation

Double V – Rare animation

XP Boosts

1,300 XCoins

Player Cards

Emoji Sets

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy