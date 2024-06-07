Can you stack XP boosters during double XP weekends in XDefiant?

Fast progression is key to unlocking the best weapons, the most lethal attachments, and the nicest in skins in XDefiant. XP boosters play a major role in that, doubling the XP players receive toward either their weapons or battle pass.

Recommended Videos

But during double XP weekends in XDefiant, which Ubisoft frequently hosts to keep players engaged during the long weekends, can those boosters double your earnings? There’s no shortage of ways to earn boosters in XDefiant, and if you’ve been holding on to them for a long weekend, then there’s no better time to pop them.

Do XP booster stack when used during double XP weekends in XDefiant?

Yes, XP boosters stack during double XP weekends, meaning you can effectively get four times XP if you activate a booster.

Players typically earn 100 weapon XP per standard kill without any booster outside of double XP weekend, not counting the bonuses for longshot or point-blank kills.

With a booster or during double XP weekend, players will earn 200 weapon XP per kill.

With a booster active during double XP weekends, players will earn 400 weapon XP per kill, before bonuses for longshot or point-blank kills.

Players will also earn stacked weapon XP for getting assists while using a booster during double XP weekends.

I’m flying through the battle pass with 4x XP gains. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the weekend of June 7 to 11, players will also earn double battle pass XP, and players can even stack battle pass XP boosters to gain four times battle pass XP. That means during this specific weekend, players can earn four times XP for both weapons and the battle pass provided they have boosters.

In an hour of solid gameplay with both boosters activated, players can see XP returns like they’ve never experienced before. So start sweating.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy