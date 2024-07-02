All XDefiant redeem codes – How to use, rewards, and more

Ubisoft’s action FPS XDefiant comes packed with more than just fast gameplay—you’ve got to look the part, too! There are many different cosmetic upgrades to add to your collection, from weapon skins and faction agent outfits to player cards and more.

You could hit the game’s store or battle pass and land a few of these skins with your wallet, but Ubisoft has begun rolling out codes for players to redeem, with some skins available for free as part of a promotional event or update. Here’s a list of all the free codes currently ready for XDefiant players to redeem.

All XDefiant redemption codes, listed

A few freebies up for grabs. Image via Ubisoft

Ubisoft has often shared XDefiant codes to use to redeem limited-time items like weapon skins or faction outfits. Most of these were found during content livestreams or videos, or even shared as part of an advertising promotion.

Below you’ll find a full list of currently active XDefiant codes and their rewards. We’ll update the list as new codes are discovered or shared by the Ubisoft team.

Code Reward Valid Until FVRT-T425-TGTH-64S3 AK-47 Punch (weapon skin) July 3, 2024

How to redeem codes in XDefiant

Redeem your code in the bottom-right of the Store page. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two methods for redeeming an XDefiant code—via the in-game store or through the Ubisoft website.

To redeem a code in the XDefiant client:

Open XDefiant.

Head to the Store tab.

tab. Select Redeem Code in the bottom right.

in the bottom right. Enter the code into the redemption box that appears.

into the redemption box that appears. Select Activate.

Some items can only be redeemed via the Ubisoft website. If your code was invalid through the store redemption page, you’ll need to enter it on the Ubisoft website:

Head to redeem.ubisoft.com/xdefiant.

Enter the code into the box.

into the box. Select Submit my code .

. Log in to your Ubisoft account and select Login.

If the code is correct, your items will appear after a client restart. If your code failed to enter, make sure the code has been entered correctly or try again later.

