WWE 2K24 PC specs: System requirements

Published: Mar 7, 2024 05:10 am
WWE 2K24 is upon us and there is a whole bunch of content to play through, from Showcase to MyRISE and everything else in between—but you need to ensure your PC can run the game.

Whether you want to relive memories from WrestleMania’s illustrious history or create your world in Universe mode, WWE 2K24 requires fairly decent operating power to perform and lower-spec PCs may encounter issues.

We’ve got all the information you need on the WWE 2K24 PC system requirements below so you can double-check you’re prepared for the fight of your life.

Minimum PC system requirements for WWE 2K24

The minimum requirements are needed to launch and play WWE 2K24 on minimal settings without issues. Using anything below the specs may result in being unable to launch the game or gameplay issues.

Though the minimum PC requirements for WWE 2K24 won’t result in the best visuals or performances, you can at least enjoy the game. You can see all the minimum PC requirements for WWE 2K24 below.

  • Operating System: Windows 10 (64 Bit)
  • Processor: Equivalent of Intel Core i5-3550 or AMD FX 8150
  • Graphics: Equivalent of GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 480
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 90 GB available space
  • RAM: 8 GB

Recommended PC system requirements for WWE 2K24

You should be able to run the game smoothly using medium to high visual settings if your PC can match the recommended system requirements for WWE 2K24. The recommended specs for WWE 2K24 are:

  • Operating System: Windows 10 (64 Bit)
  • Processor: Equivalent of Intel i7-4790 or AMD FX 8350
  • Graphics: Equivalent of GeForce GTX 1070 or Radeon RX 5600 XT
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 90 GB available space
  • RAM: 16 GB
