Is WWE 2K24 down? How to check server status

WWE 2K24 offers plenty of online features for you to enjoy, but that may put you in the mercy of the servers, so we’re here to tell you how you can check the WWE 2K24 server status.

While most of WWE 2K24 can be enjoyed offline, any problems with the servers will prevent online play in modes like MyFACTION and access to community-created content. If you’re experiencing any issues, we’ve got all the details on how you can check the WWE 2K24 server status.

How to check WWE 2K24 server status

The best way to check the WWE 2K24 server status is to look at the dedicated page on the WWE 2K website, where a quick insight into the server status of the game is shown, with a breakdown of any problems in specific networks, game modes, and additional features like the image uploader.

You can also look at the official WWE 2K Discord channel or visit the unofficial WWEGames Reddit page, where other community members may be able to help with any issues. Both of these are often a good indicator if there is an issue, and problems are likely to be reported by players here before the official server status page is updated.

If you are experiencing issues but no problems with the servers are being reported, you may have to try a fix at your end. Usually, restarting the game, your console, and your router are quick fixes that can help combat any problems that may occur.

Should any issues continue, you can contact developer 2K directly through the official support website, use Discord to try to get a quicker response from the devs and other players, or ask other players on Reddit for potential fixes.