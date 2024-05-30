Wuthering Waves: What is Concerto Energy? Explained

Elements play a crucial role in Wuthering Waves’ combat system, so you must master how they work as soon as possible. Concerto Energy, for example, is an elemental combo mechanic you don’t want to miss out on.

If you are wondering what Concerto Energy is in Wuthering Waves and how it works, you have come to the right place for a thorough explanation.

What is Concerto Energy in Wuthering Waves?

Concerto Energy is a powerful elemental skill combo involving two Resonators that you can use to decimate your enemies in Wuthering Waves.

You see the bar? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The bar above your HP bar is the Concerto Energy bar. As you fight enemies and deal damage, the bar fills up, and when it’s full, you can trigger the Concerto move. If Concerto for your current Resonator is ready, you see the character portraits on the right side glowing in white.

Performing the Concerto move requires you to switch between Resonators, thus triggering their Intro and Outro skills to give you an advantage. Once the bar is full, switch to a different character to activate their Intro skill and the Outro skill of the one you just switched from.

All Concerto effects in Wuthering Waves

There are five Concerto effects in Wuthering Waves, and all are listed below.

Concerto name Buff Trigger Duet Increase all elemental damage for 12 seconds Switch between Spectro and Havoc Resonators. Ensemble Boosts damage dealt by 40 percent for 12 seconds Switch between Aero, Glacio, Electro, or Fusion Resonators. Legato Boosts skill damage of your current Resonator by 20 percent for 15 seconds Switch between Havoc and any other element. Sustenance Generate a temporary stagnant field to slow down enemies. Boosts Concerto Energy by 10 for the active Resonator Switch between Spectro and Aero, Glacio, Electro, or Fusion Resonators. Unison Enemies with AoE moves take elemental damage Switch between two Resonators of the same element

