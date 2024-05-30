main character cutscene wuthering waves
Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves: What is Concerto Energy? Explained

Unleash combined power on your opponents.
Sharmila Ganguly
Published: May 30, 2024 05:38 am

Elements play a crucial role in Wuthering Waves’ combat system, so you must master how they work as soon as possible. Concerto Energy, for example, is an elemental combo mechanic you don’t want to miss out on. 

If you are wondering what Concerto Energy is in Wuthering Waves and how it works, you have come to the right place for a thorough explanation. 

What is Concerto Energy in Wuthering Waves?

Concerto Energy is a powerful elemental skill combo involving two Resonators that you can use to decimate your enemies in Wuthering Waves

Jiyan in Wuthering Waves
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The bar above your HP bar is the Concerto Energy bar. As you fight enemies and deal damage, the bar fills up, and when it’s full, you can trigger the Concerto move. If Concerto for your current Resonator is ready, you see the character portraits on the right side glowing in white. 

Performing the Concerto move requires you to switch between Resonators, thus triggering their Intro and Outro skills to give you an advantage. Once the bar is full, switch to a different character to activate their Intro skill and the Outro skill of the one you just switched from.

All Concerto effects in Wuthering Waves

There are five Concerto effects in Wuthering Waves, and all are listed below. 

Concerto nameBuffTrigger
DuetIncrease all elemental damage for 12 secondsSwitch between Spectro and Havoc Resonators.
EnsembleBoosts damage dealt by 40 percent for 12 secondsSwitch between Aero, Glacio, Electro, or Fusion Resonators.
LegatoBoosts skill damage of your current Resonator by 20 percent for 15 secondsSwitch between Havoc and any other element.
SustenanceGenerate a temporary stagnant field to slow down enemies. Boosts Concerto Energy by 10 for the active ResonatorSwitch between Spectro and Aero, Glacio, Electro, or Fusion Resonators. 
UnisonEnemies with AoE moves take elemental damageSwitch between two Resonators of the same element
