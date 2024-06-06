Who are Yinlin’s English and Japanese voice actors in Wuthering Waves?

Wuthering Waves players are raving over Yinlin, the latest character to join the game’s roster, whether they’re fawning over her powerful skills or her captivating voice work and story. She’s also voiced in English and Japanese by two iconic actresses who boast incredible track records in animation and video games.

Yinlin is a former Jinzhou Patroller turned Secret Agent, working in covert operations to unearth and take down some of the shadiest organizations in Huanglong. When you first meet her, she’s trying to undermine a group called the Seance Society, an organized collective that’s exploiting the grief of others for a hidden agenda.

Whether she’s ripping her enemies to shreds or battling characters with her wits and intellect, Yinlin’s voice actresses are top-tier and might even be recognizable by true gacha fans.

Meet Yinlin’s EN and JP voice actresses in Wuthering Waves

Calm and composed. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games (YouTube)

For the Western version of Yinlin, look no further than Naomi McDonald, who plays the English-speaking version of the character. She’s known across both television and video games, with roles such as Gravel from Arknights, Sheba from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and the voice for the female Tarnished (main character) in Elden Ring.

Ami Koshimizu is the Japanese voice actor for Yinlin. She’s been seen across multiple mediums as well and has been the voice for multiple popular characters across anime, video games, and other movies that have been dubbed in Japanese. These roles include:

Beidou from Genshin Impact

Sailor Jupiter from Sailor Moon Eternal

Holo from Spice and Wolf

Rye Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Spider Demon Mother from Demon Slayer

Ene from Tower of Fantasy

Joy from Inside Out 2

Coincidentally, both Beidou from Genshin Impact and Yinlin from Wuthering Waves are Electro-type characters that bring a ton of damage with their explosive ability sets. Now, Koshimizu plays two of the most iconic characters in two of the most popular gacha-style adventure games in the world.

