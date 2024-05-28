When does Enhanced Drop Rate Reset in Wuthering Waves?

Every week, Wuthering Waves gives players 15 chances to get an improved Echo Drop Rate to boost their odds at making the perfect character build.

The improved drop rate gives certain Echoes a higher chance of spawning, but it’s limited to only a few fights, so knowing when that number resets is vital to making the most of your higher drop chances. So, when is it?

Wuthering Waves: Echo Enhanced Drop Rate weekly reset time

The Data Rank Enhanced Drop Rate resets at 4am every Monday server time in Wuthering Waves, depending on your server’s weekly reset time.

The reset gives you 15 chances at getting an Overlord or Calamity Echo to drop with a 60 percent drop chance, up from the usual 20 percent. The higher your Data Rank, the higher the chances of getting a five-star Echo, which is ideal for character builds.

There is an issue affecting certain players, though. For some, the reset time has come and gone, yet the Echo Enhanced Drop Rate has failed to reset. It feels like this is one of many bugs currently affecting Wuthering Waves, so if it happens to you, you might need to wait until next Monday to get your drop rate back again.

Hopefully, players get some kind of compensation for the issues, even something small like a free 5-star Echo.

