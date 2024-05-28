Jiyan and Calcharo in Wuthering Waves
Images via Kuro Games. Remixed by Dot Esports
Category:
Wuthering Waves

What do the Key of Tremble, Passion, and Tranquility do in Wuthering Waves?

Key to victory.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: May 28, 2024 05:18 am

The Illusive Realm in Wuthering Waves is a Roguelike game mode where you have to choose items to level up your character. It’s a typical Roguelike, so items like Metaphor Keys are confusing lots of players mid-run.

The keys are offered to you randomly with other items after defeating a wave of enemies, or when talking to an NPC who lets you choose one of three. So, which should you take? And what do they do?

What do Metaphor Keys do in Wuthering Waves Illusive Realm?

metaphor key appearing in the lliusive realm in wuthering waves
Random Keys. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each Metaphor Key in Wuthering Waves gives you three stacks of a particular element toward leveling up your Echo in the Illusive Realm challenges.

Due to localization issues, some keys have different names. For example, the Key of Tremor is also called the Key of Tremble, leading to confusion. When you pick up a Key of Tremble, you are getting a Key of Tremor.

Each key gives you the following upgrades, so you know which one to choose:

  • Key of Tremor/Tremble = 3x Electro (Purple)
  • Key of Passion = 3x Fusion (Red)
  • Key of Tranquility = 3x Glacio (Blue)

To see an example of what the keys do, look at the image above. To level up Crownless, you need 18 Electro charges. In the image, I currently have seven, so choosing a Key of Tremor brings me to 10 charges total. You should choose the other keys if you need red or blue charges instead.

Author
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.