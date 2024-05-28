What do the Key of Tremble, Passion, and Tranquility do in Wuthering Waves?

The Illusive Realm in Wuthering Waves is a Roguelike game mode where you have to choose items to level up your character. It’s a typical Roguelike, so items like Metaphor Keys are confusing lots of players mid-run.

Recommended Videos

The keys are offered to you randomly with other items after defeating a wave of enemies, or when talking to an NPC who lets you choose one of three. So, which should you take? And what do they do?

What do Metaphor Keys do in Wuthering Waves Illusive Realm?

Random Keys. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each Metaphor Key in Wuthering Waves gives you three stacks of a particular element toward leveling up your Echo in the Illusive Realm challenges.

Due to localization issues, some keys have different names. For example, the Key of Tremor is also called the Key of Tremble, leading to confusion. When you pick up a Key of Tremble, you are getting a Key of Tremor.

Each key gives you the following upgrades, so you know which one to choose:

Key of Tremor/Tremble = 3x Electro (Purple)

= 3x Electro (Purple) Key of Passion = 3x Fusion (Red)

= 3x Fusion (Red) Key of Tranquility = 3x Glacio (Blue)

To see an example of what the keys do, look at the image above. To level up Crownless, you need 18 Electro charges. In the image, I currently have seven, so choosing a Key of Tremor brings me to 10 charges total. You should choose the other keys if you need red or blue charges instead.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more