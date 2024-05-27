How to get Lanternberry in Wuthering Waves

If you’re looking for Lanternberries in Wuthering Waves, you’ve come to the right place. There are plenty of ways to get your hands on these plants, and I’m here to tell you how.

Here’s how to get Lanternberries in Wuthering Waves.

Where to get Lanternberry in Wuthering Waves

You’re one-stop place for Lanternberries. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two main ways to get Lanternberries in Wuthering Waves: You can gather them or buy them in Jinzhou. Like the Belle Poppy, Lanternberries are used for Ascending Resonators, so you need a lot of them. I only recommend the latter method if you’re really in a hurry because they are somewhat expensive.

How to gather Lanternberries in Wuthering Waves

Plenty of Lanternberries to go around. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can gather a bunch of Lanternberries in Tiger’s Maw Mines (just south of Jinzhou). Lanternberries are all over the place, mostly on the sides of the mountain walls. Walk around inside Tiger’s Maw Mines while hugging the wall, and you can find around 15 to 20 Lanternberries. They can also be on vines, so don’t be afraid to check them. Don’t forget to use your Sensor Module if you’re having trouble finding them.

You can gather a bunch of these in less than five minutes, so I highly recommend this method over the other one.

How to buy Lanternberries in Wuthering Waves

Koko charges a premium for Lanternberries. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t want to look for Lanternberries, you can always buy them from a shop in Jinzhou. Koko, the pharmacist, sells them for 3,000 a piece. You can find her shop under the huge ramp that leads up to the palace. As you can tell, this is quite expensive, especially when you consider how easy it is to gather the things yourself.

I only recommend this method if you’re in a real hurry.

