How to fix beeping sound issue in Wuthering Waves
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games.
Wuthering Waves

How to fix beeping sound issue in Wuthering Waves

Get rid of the beeps.
Sharmila Ganguly
Published: May 30, 2024 07:13 am

If a random beeping sound, accompanied by input lag, is annoying you in Wuthering Waves, you aren’t alone.

Wuthering Waves players have been reporting this as one of the most annoying bugs in the PC version of the game, but Kuro Games hasn’t been able to fix it yet. Thankfully, tech-savvy players in the community may have managed to decode the problem’s cause and offered a couple of successful workarounds. Read on to learn how to fix the beeping sound issue in Wuthering Waves

How to stop beeping sound in Wuthering Waves

Jiyan and Calcharo in Wuthering Waves
Images via Kuro Games. Remixed by Dot Esports

While Kuro Games has yet to explain the issue, some inquisitive players decided to take matters into their own hands—and they seem to have found the trigger.

According to their tests, the beeping sound is apparently happening because Wuthering Waves interacts with your mouse drivers incorrectly, causing a driver malfunction.

The beeping sound is almost always accompanied by lag and mouse pointer freezing, even on a high-end rig. The action RPG is also heavy on your rig’s CPU and RAM units, facilitating the bug’s action.

If you’re hellbent on fixing the issue before Kuro Games does, as suggested by several players, try switching to a controller to play Wuthering Waves. This has solved the problem for many.

Some players suggested capping the frame rate, disabling Anti-Aliasing, and updating graphics drivers to counter the issue. 

Unfortunately, you can only try these workarounds for now. Kuro Games has yet to deploy a permanent fix for this. To escalate the situation, we suggest submititing a detailed bug report to the devs.

