How to fix beeping sound issue in Wuthering Waves

If a random beeping sound, accompanied by input lag, is annoying you in Wuthering Waves, you aren’t alone.

Recommended Videos

Wuthering Waves players have been reporting this as one of the most annoying bugs in the PC version of the game, but Kuro Games hasn’t been able to fix it yet. Thankfully, tech-savvy players in the community may have managed to decode the problem’s cause and offered a couple of successful workarounds. Read on to learn how to fix the beeping sound issue in Wuthering Waves.

How to stop beeping sound in Wuthering Waves

No one likes a random beeping sound. Images via Kuro Games. Remixed by Dot Esports

While Kuro Games has yet to explain the issue, some inquisitive players decided to take matters into their own hands—and they seem to have found the trigger.

According to their tests, the beeping sound is apparently happening because Wuthering Waves interacts with your mouse drivers incorrectly, causing a driver malfunction.

The beeping sound is almost always accompanied by lag and mouse pointer freezing, even on a high-end rig. The action RPG is also heavy on your rig’s CPU and RAM units, facilitating the bug’s action.

If you’re hellbent on fixing the issue before Kuro Games does, as suggested by several players, try switching to a controller to play Wuthering Waves. This has solved the problem for many.

Some players suggested capping the frame rate, disabling Anti-Aliasing, and updating graphics drivers to counter the issue.

Unfortunately, you can only try these workarounds for now. Kuro Games has yet to deploy a permanent fix for this. To escalate the situation, we suggest submititing a detailed bug report to the devs.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more