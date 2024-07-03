How to complete Third-rate painter quest in Wuthering Waves

Third-rate Painter is one of the daily quests in Wuthering Waves, where you have to cheer the spirits of a struggling artist.

Wuthering Waves has a myriad of challenges with varying difficulty levels, giving you rewards to progress your Resonators to the next level. Daily challenges rotate every 24 hours, and you should complete them quickly because they’re fairly simple to finish and help you earn points to get more rewards.

Here is how you can complete the Third-rate painter quest in Wuthering Waves.

Third-rate painter Wuthering Waves quest guide

Here’s where you can meet Dianran. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

To complete the Third-rate painter quest in Wuthering Waves, you need to meet the street painter Dianran. He is an NPC sitting at a desk in the city of Jinzhou. You can teleport to the city’s Resonance Nexus, take a right, and go straight to find him.

After you find him the first time, he should ask you to draw your portrait to showcase his skills. You need to sit in the chair before his desk, and he should draw your face. After that, he should tell you that having you in his shop might attract new customers, and you can refuse that by saying, No Thanks. He would offer you some money to pretend to be a customer and help him paint you a portrait, as he rarely has customers in his shop.

You can agree to that, and after he finishes his work, he will ask you for your opinion, and you can be honest with your answer. After that, the quest should be complete.

While you will receive your rewards for completing the daily quest with the painter, you can future different variations of the same daily challenge where he will ask you to fetch more customers or just help him strike an inspiration to boost his business. You just need to complete the dialogue options with him, and you should easily be able to complete the quest.

