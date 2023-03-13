Your best-in-slot items might be extremely difficult to get in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1

You might have a difficult time getting these powerful pieces from the raid.

Blizzard last week released a PTR build for World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s upcoming content drop in Patch 10.1, and included in the test realm’s dungeon journal was some information about the game’s new raid and loot that might frustrate some gamers.

Along with detailing the encounters that players should expect from the latest raid Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible, Blizzard included loot tables that had numerous items listed as “very rare.”

The distinction of “very rare” items in raids was added in Dragonflight’s first raid, Vault of the Incarnates, and it has been a point of contention for high-level raiders who want to fully deck out their characters. While rare items in raids have been a part of WoW in the past, dating all the way back to the original game’s Thunderfury, that concept was largely done away with until this expansion.

For Thdlock, who raids for Liquid, the idea of having another set of difficult-to-obtain items is extraordinarily irritating. Posting about it on Twitter, the well-known Warlock player pointed out that Liquid kills Broodkeeper Diurna on Mythic difficulty four or five times a week and have acquired one ring across somewhere between 30 to 40 kills.

This boss drops 3 very rare trinkets and is a tier boss can't wait to never loot any of these items ever pic.twitter.com/ZQjDXCC4vN — Liquid Thdlock (@Thdlock) March 9, 2023

During the Vault of the Incarnates Race to World First, guilds also did numerous heroic split raids to try to get rare drops, like a bow that dropped off the instance’s final boss and a ring that came from Eranog.

The upcoming raid appears to have three “very rare” trinkets that are supposed to drop from Neltharion, the penultimate boss of the raid. Scalecommander Sarkareth also drops a cape that has the same distinction. Meanwhile, Kazzara, the raid’s first boss, is set to have a very rare trinket drop, and Rashok is poised to have a similar rarity polearm drop.

It’s worth noting that all of these items are on the PTR, and Blizzard could change it mind at any point and get rid of these “very rare” drops. But at least for now, there could be some BiS items in Patch 10.1 that you may never even see.