Wrathion aged like George Clooney in World of Warcraft

Blizzard Entertainment has been revamping NPC models left and right since the beginning of Battle for Azeroth in 2018. The biggest, and probably the most notable makeover we’ve seen over the years is Wrathion. The NPC went from a spoiled prince who looks hilarious in his dragon form to a true stylish icon who saves the day.

First introduced during Cataclysm in 2010, Wrathion was only a whelpling that still needed to grow to reach its true form. Famously known for his theatrical appearances and storming out, no one liked Wrathion since he behaved like a spoiled prince. In Mists of Pandaria, two years later, Wration basically stayed the same character with identical animations and beyond-hilarious dragon form.

After MoP, Wrathion entirely disappeared from the face of Azeroth. The Black Prince returned to Azeroth like a born model with lavishing curls, a smug smile, and a fully-grown beard. On top of this, his dragon form went from a mere whelpling to a full-blown dragon able to take on anyone. After years and years of solitude and numerous attempts of trying to improve the reputation of the Black Dragonflight, Wrathion’s personality changed completely, too.

Image via u/Midian-P2

From what used to be a spoiled prince who simply wouldn’t tolerate things not going his way, Wrathion evolved into a selfless WoW character who helps us defeat N’Zoth in BfA. In Dragonflight, which releases on Nov. 28, there will be an entire zone dedicated to the Black Dragonflight. In the Waking Shores, we’ll help Wrathion and his army of dragonkin to retrieve their territory from djaradin.