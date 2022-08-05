World of Warcraft XP requirements slashed in Dragonflight

The World of Warcraft devs are making some big changes to experience requirements in the next expansion.

Blizzard has reduced the XP required from levels one to 60 in Dragonflight by as low as 78 percent for some levels. In total, according to data collected by Wowhead, it nets to a reduction in “absolute” experience required of 56.9 percent.

The experience changes are currently enabled on Dragonflight’s Alpha and are therefore tentative and subject to change before the expansion releases sometime in December this year.

Image via Wowhead

Blizzard is increasing the level cap in Dragonflight from 60 to 70. Players will discover the ancestral homeland of Azeroth’s dragonflights in the next expansion and explore The Dragon Isles for the first time. In this new area, they’ll be able to explore five new zones—The Forbidden Reach, The Waking Shoes, Ohn’ahran Plains, The Azure Span, and Thaldraszus—and level up from 60 to 70.

The devs introduced a level squish to the Shadowlands expansion in 2020, changing the way player’s power scaled as they earned experience and gained levels. The level cap was brought all the way down from 120 in Battle for Azeroth to 60 in Shadowlands.

The new changes to XP requirements in Dragonflight will make the leveling process faster than ever. Leveling from one to 50 in Shadowlands was already quick, taking far fewer hours than previous expansions. This XP change will enable players to create alts and enjoy the endgame at a more reasonable rate.

Although Blizzard has yet to confirm an official release date for Dragonflight, it’s expected to launch before the end of the year. Expect the expansion to come out in December.