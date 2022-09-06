WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic Inscription leveling guide

World of Warcraft has numerous progression systems that generously reward dedication, persistence, and consistency. Gear progression, professions, and currencies, to name a few, all fall into the category of character progression. Although gear progression is normally the most popular and easily detectable progression, professions are generally loved among casual players that enjoy the world’s fantasy more than anything.
Although fully optional, professions have always given WoW a fully blown fantasy flavor by granting players the opportunity to gather mining nodes, blacksmith them, collect herbs, and craft gems that empower their character.
Inscription is the latest WoW Classic profession released with a pre-patch that went live on Aug. 30. Inscription allows you to craft glyphs, enchants, and even items after gathering and milling the necessary herbs. Since Inscription is heavily dependent on herbs, the profession that goes hand in hand with Inscription is, without a doubt, Herbalism. To avoid wasting both your time and hardly attainable resources, here’s a comprehensive guide on how to level Inscription.
Learning Inscription
To learn the Inscription skill, you need to visit any Apprentice-Artisan specializing in Inscription. Inscription Apprentice-Artisans can be found in capital cities across Azeroth. If you want to become a Master of Inscription, you should venture into the Dark Portal, and you’ll find the Inscription Masters in Hellfire Peninsula. Unfortunately, further leveling Inscription has to wait until Wrath of the Lich King Classic goes live since the Inscription Grand Master trainers, who are residing in Northrend, aren’t currently available.
Getting started with Inscription
After you’ve become an Inscription Apprentice, head to any Inscription Supplies vendor and buy Virtuoso Inking Set. Since Virtuoso Inking Set allows you to mill herbs, craft items, and enchants, it’s mandatory to keep this in your bags. After that, you should either learn Herbalism and venture into the wide world to collect as many herbs as you can find, or simply buy the required materials from the auction house.
Nonetheless, here’s a shopping list before you start leveling Inscription:
|Amount
|Item
|70
|Light Parchment
|190
|Common Parchment
|160
|Resilient Parchment
|Amount of herbs
|Type of Herbs
|Pigment
|130
|Earthroot, Peacebloom, Silverleaf
|Alabaster Pigment
|80
|Briarthorn, Bruiseweed, Swiftthistle, Stranglekelp, Mageroyal
|Dusky PigmentVerdant Pigment
|180
|Liferoot, Kingsblood, Grave Moss, Wild Steelbloom
|Golden Pigment Burnt Pigment
|180
|Fadeleaf, Khadgar’s Whisker, Goldthorn, Wintersbite
|Emerald Pigment Indigo Pigment
|250
|Arthas’ Tears, Sungrass, Blindweed, Firebloom, Ghost Mushroom, Gromsblood, Purple Lotus
|Ruby PigmentViolet Pigment
|130
|Dreamfoil, Golden Sansam, Icecap, Plaguebloom, Mountain Silversage
|Silvery Pigment Sapphire Pigment
|200
|Ancient Lichen, Dreaming Glory, Felweed, Mana Thistle, Netherbloom, Nightmare Vine, Ragveil, Terocone
|Nether Pigment Ebon Pigment
|500
|Adder’s Tongue, Deadnettle, Fire Leaf, Fire Seed, Goldclover, Icethorn, Lichbloom, Tiger Lily, Talandra’s Rose
|Azure Pigment Icy Pigment
Leveling Inscription
Classic era
- 1-19 craft Ivory Ink
- 19-35 craft Scroll of Stamina or Scroll of Intellect
- 35-55 craft Moonglow Ink
- Train the next level of Inscription
- 55-75 craft Armor Vellum
- 75-80 craft Midnight Ink
- 80-100 craft any Glyph of… that is orange and uses the least Midnight Ink
- 100-105 craft Lion’s Ink
- 105-125 craft Glyph of… that is orange and uses the least Lion’s Ink
- 125-133 craft Dawnstar Ink
- 133-150 craft Strange Tarot, Glyph of Imp, Glyph of Lightning Bolt, Glyph of Sunder Armor
- 150-155 craft Jadefire Ink
- 155-175 craft any Glyph of… that is orange and uses the least Jadefire Ink
- 175-185 craft Royal Ink
- 185-190 craft Glyph of Sap or Glyph of Frost Shock
- 190-200- craft Glyph of Revenge or Glyph of Voidwalker
- Train the next level of Inscription
- 200-205 craft Celestial Ink
- 205-225- craft any Glyph of… that is orange and uses the least Celestial Ink
- 225-230 craft Fiery Ink
- 230-245 craft any Glyph of… that is orange and uses the least Celestial and Fiery Ink
- 245-250 craft Weapon Vellum II
- 250-255 craft Shimmering Ink
- 255-260 craft Scroll of Spirit V
- 260-275 craft any Glyph of… that is orange and uses the least Shimmering Ink
- 275-290 craft Ink of the Sky
TBC era
- 290-305 craft Ethereal Ink
- 305-325 craft any Glyph of… that is orange and uses the least Ethereal Ink
- 325-330 craft Darkflame Ink
- 330-350 craft any Glyph of… that is orange and uses the least Ethereal Ink or Darkflame Ink
- Train the next level of Inscription
WOTLK era
- 350-355 craft Ink of the Sea
- 355-375 craft Scrolls
- 375-380 craft Snowfall Ink
- 380-400 craft any Glyph of… that is orange and uses the least Snowfall Ink
- 400-430 craft Scrolls
- 430-450 craft any Glyph of… that is orange and uses the least amount of materials and do Northrend Inscription Research