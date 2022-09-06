WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic Inscription leveling guide

Inscription will be the one of the best gold-making professions in WOTLK. Here's how to level it the most efficiently.

World of Warcraft has numerous progression systems that generously reward dedication, persistence, and consistency. Gear progression, professions, and currencies, to name a few, all fall into the category of character progression. Although gear progression is normally the most popular and easily detectable progression, professions are generally loved among casual players that enjoy the world’s fantasy more than anything.

Although fully optional, professions have always given WoW a fully blown fantasy flavor by granting players the opportunity to gather mining nodes, blacksmith them, collect herbs, and craft gems that empower their character.

Inscription is the latest WoW Classic profession released with a pre-patch that went live on Aug. 30. Inscription allows you to craft glyphs, enchants, and even items after gathering and milling the necessary herbs. Since Inscription is heavily dependent on herbs, the profession that goes hand in hand with Inscription is, without a doubt, Herbalism. To avoid wasting both your time and hardly attainable resources, here’s a comprehensive guide on how to level Inscription.

Learning Inscription

To learn the Inscription skill, you need to visit any Apprentice-Artisan specializing in Inscription. Inscription Apprentice-Artisans can be found in capital cities across Azeroth. If you want to become a Master of Inscription, you should venture into the Dark Portal, and you’ll find the Inscription Masters in Hellfire Peninsula. Unfortunately, further leveling Inscription has to wait until Wrath of the Lich King Classic goes live since the Inscription Grand Master trainers, who are residing in Northrend, aren’t currently available.

Getting started with Inscription

After you’ve become an Inscription Apprentice, head to any Inscription Supplies vendor and buy Virtuoso Inking Set. Since Virtuoso Inking Set allows you to mill herbs, craft items, and enchants, it’s mandatory to keep this in your bags. After that, you should either learn Herbalism and venture into the wide world to collect as many herbs as you can find, or simply buy the required materials from the auction house.

Nonetheless, here’s a shopping list before you start leveling Inscription:

Amount Item 70 Light Parchment 190 Common Parchment 160 Resilient Parchment

Amount of herbs Type of Herbs Pigment 130 Earthroot, Peacebloom, Silverleaf Alabaster Pigment 80 Briarthorn, Bruiseweed, Swiftthistle, Stranglekelp, Mageroyal Dusky PigmentVerdant Pigment 180 Liferoot, Kingsblood, Grave Moss, Wild Steelbloom Golden Pigment Burnt Pigment 180 Fadeleaf, Khadgar’s Whisker, Goldthorn, Wintersbite Emerald Pigment Indigo Pigment 250 Arthas’ Tears, Sungrass, Blindweed, Firebloom, Ghost Mushroom, Gromsblood, Purple Lotus Ruby PigmentViolet Pigment 130 Dreamfoil, Golden Sansam, Icecap, Plaguebloom, Mountain Silversage Silvery Pigment Sapphire Pigment 200 Ancient Lichen, Dreaming Glory, Felweed, Mana Thistle, Netherbloom, Nightmare Vine, Ragveil, Terocone Nether Pigment Ebon Pigment 500 Adder’s Tongue, Deadnettle, Fire Leaf, Fire Seed, Goldclover, Icethorn, Lichbloom, Tiger Lily, Talandra’s Rose Azure Pigment Icy Pigment

Leveling Inscription

Classic era

1-19 craft Ivory Ink

19-35 craft Scroll of Stamina or Scroll of Intellect

or 35-55 craft Moonglow Ink

Train the next level of Inscription

55-75 craft Armor Vellum

75-80 craft Midnight Ink

80-100 craft any Glyph of… that is orange and uses the least Midnight Ink

that is orange and uses the least Midnight Ink 100-105 craft Lion’s Ink

105-125 craft Glyph of… that is orange and uses the least Lion’s Ink

that is orange and uses the least Lion’s Ink 125-133 craft Dawnstar Ink

133-150 craft Strange Tarot , Glyph of Imp, Glyph of Lightning Bolt, Glyph of Sunder Armor

, 150-155 craft Jadefire Ink

155-175 craft any Glyph of… that is orange and uses the least Jadefire Ink

that is orange and uses the least Jadefire Ink 175-185 craft Royal Ink

185-190 craft Glyph of Sap or Glyph of Frost Shock

or 190-200- craft Glyph of Revenge or Glyph of Voidwalker

or Train the next level of Inscription

200-205 craft Celestial Ink

205-225- craft any Glyph of… that is orange and uses the least Celestial Ink

that is orange and uses the least 225-230 craft Fiery Ink

230-245 craft any Glyph of… that is orange and uses the least Celestial and Fiery Ink

that is orange and uses the least and 245-250 craft Weapon Vellum II

250-255 craft Shimmering Ink

255-260 craft Scroll of Spirit V

260-275 craft any Glyph of… that is orange and uses the least Shimmering Ink

that is orange and uses the least Shimmering Ink 275-290 craft Ink of the Sky

TBC era

290-305 craft Ethereal Ink

305-325 craft any Glyph of… that is orange and uses the least Ethereal Ink

that is orange and uses the least Ethereal Ink 325-330 craft Darkflame Ink

330-350 craft any Glyph of… that is orange and uses the least Ethereal Ink or Darkflame Ink

that is orange and uses the least Ethereal Ink or Darkflame Ink Train the next level of Inscription

WOTLK era