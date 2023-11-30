WoW WoTLK Classic players prove even gray items can be hard to find  

Gray items in both World of Warcraft Classic versions and retail are often overlooked and overwhelmingly thrown away, but today a team of avid WoW WoTLK players have proved even gray items can prove some of the rarest materials.

WoW player Cityfires and members of their Night Raid guild on the server Westfall banded together to find all 1,340 obtainable gray items in WoW WoTLK. Every piece of vendor trash, ranging from torn boots to lucky rabbit feet, has been uncovered by Night Raid, with some interesting findings in the Reddit post they then shared today.

Some gray items are locked behind race and class-exclusive quests, such as those in Eversong Woods. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Though gray items are the most common piece of loot you are likely to pick up, especially in the early levels, Cityfires proved the rarity of several unique items. The Dragon’s Tooth, an otherwise inconsequential gray item, only had a two-percent drop rate from the Hellfire Ramparts final boss, Vazruden the Herald. This isn’t even the rarest gray item the group found either, as Flores’ Lost Seal of Approval and Damp Diary Pages four, 87, and 512 both have a lowly 0.05-percent chance of dropping. Night Raid also found certain gray items have stipulations that could make you ineligible to loot certain pieces of gear.

Cityfires suggested in order to get the elusive Tattered Handkerchief in your inventory, you specifically need to roll a Blood Elf Rouge to gain access to the Blood Elf Rogue-exclusive class quest. To get the useless Chunks of Flesh item, you need to venture to the Westfall Graveyard at 8pm server time; the only time which these zombies drop the item.

Finally, the WoW Classic WoTLK guild found various gray items that were simply hard to get. For example, at the Amphitheater of Anguish in Zul’Drak, you need to /wave to the nearby food vendors in order to urge the vendor to throw three gray snack items to you. This random vendor and interaction is the only source of the Bag of Popcorn, Bag of Peanuts, and Anguish Ale items.

With WoW Classic Cataclysm on the horizon, the Night Raid guild can look forward to expanding its gray inventory archives further. For now, the WoW trash collectors can admire their complete treasure trove from their exhaustive search.