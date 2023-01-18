WoW WOTLK Classic Patch 3.1 brings back iconic raid and new game mode

After the release of Wrath of the Lich King Classic, the frozen lands of Northrend have frozen in time with players massively farming the first raids of the expansion—Vault of Archavon, Naxxramas, the Obsidian Sanctum, and the Eye of Eternity, preparing for the return of the Old God Yogg-Saron. Hundreds of Heroic dungeon runs and token farms later, phase two of WOTLK Classic is finally here.

As promised, Patch 3.1 is bringing back the iconic raid Ulduar. There, deep in its vaults, is an Old God in hiding scheming on how to further corrupt Azeroth. To spice the Heroic dungeons up, the devs introduced a new game mode—Titan Rune dungeons—and finished the notes with minor tweaks and changes.

Here are full Patch 3.1 WOTLK Classic notes.

Wrath of the Lich King Classic patch notes

Ulduar

All encounters in Ulduar in Wrath Classic have been re-tuned to use the original (and in many cases) most challenging iterations from Patch 3.1 of the original Wrath of the Lich King.

The power level of items found in Ulduar, crafted items requiring Runed Orbs, Emblem of Conquest items, and Season 6 PvP Rewards have been increased from the original Wrath of the Lich King.

The Realm’s First: Death’s Demise achievement now requires all four Titan Keepers to be completed on Hard Mode as well as the Assembly of Iron completed on the highest level of hard mode within the same lockout as the Yogg-Saron kill.

Titan Rune dungeons

Titan Rune dungeons are a new optional game mode that can be activated in Wrath of the Lich King Classic heroic dungeons by having all five players in the group interact with the Mysterious Device near each dungeon’s entrance to activate Defense Protocol Alpha.

Activating Defense Protocol Alpha will increase the health and damage of the creatures in the dungeon, as well as add a new thematic gameplay effect based on the theme of the dungeon.

To accommodate this new game mode, adjustments to loot acquisition have been made in Naxxramas, Eye of Eternity, and Obsidian Sanctum. Items that previously dropped in the 25-player versions of Naxxramas, Eye of Eternity, and Obsidian Sanctum will now also drop in the 10-player versions of these raids. Items that previously dropped in the 10-player versions of Naxxramas, Eye of Eternity, and Obsidian Sanctum will now instead drop in Wrath of the Lich King heroic dungeons when groups opt into the new Titan Rune Dungeon mode. All bosses in 25-player Naxxramas, Eye of Eternity, and Obsidian Sanctum now drop more items per kill.

A few specific items from 10-player raids have been added to the loot table for each boss in Titan Rune Dungeons. Each time a boss is killed with Defense Protocol Alpha engaged, one of these items will drop in addition to any other loot drops.

Miscellaneous changes

Flame Cap now shares a cooldown with most potions.

The Death Knight spell Summon Gargoyle no longer snapshots the haste level of the controlling Death Knight at the moment the spell is used, and now dynamically updates the haste value to use with each cast of Gargoyle Strike.

Several adjustments have been made to the Group Finder tool. An icon has been added when browsing the available dungeon and raid activities to

warn players if they have already completed or are otherwise locked to that dungeon or raid. This reminder should reduce situations where a player may list themselves for an activity that they are already saved to.

Class colors have been added to group listing names.

Soul of Iron and Survivor of the Firelord Titles have been added for characters that completed those challenges in Season of Mastery and moved their character to Wrath Classic.

Additional functionality has been added to the Guild Calendar. Guild Masters and officers may now create guild events and announcements and Mass Invite any players that have signed up for created events. Existing guild events may be edited by the GM or officer who created them or

“Moderators” designated by the creator of the event (to assign a moderator, right-click a player’s name who has signed up and select “Grant Moderator Status”) Guild announcements may now be edited by the GM or an officer with sufficient

permissions.

The Orb of Naxxramas is now available just inside the entrance to Naxxramas. You may use it to teleport directly to Frostwyrm Lair.

You can find the full list of changes and dev notes here.