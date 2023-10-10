WoW WoTLK Classic: How to get Shadowfrost Shards

If you want Shadowmourne, better get to work!

In the final chapters of World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King, players can get their hands on the iconic Legendary weapon Shadowmourne. But you’ll have to prove you’re worthy of wielding Shadowmourne by completing an epic quest chain and obtaining the necessary reagents, including Shadowfrost Shards.

Shadowfrost Shards are unique reagents needed to craft Shadowmourne, and there’s no way to circle around getting the iconic weapon without them. But, unlike other reagents on your list, this one will be slightly more demanding and time-consuming.

So, here’s how you can get Shadowfrost Shards in WoTLK Classic.

How to get Shadowfrost Shards in WoW WoTLK Classic

You need plenty of these shiny shards. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Shadowfrost Shards in WoTLK Classic come from only one source—Icecrown Citadel bosses—on both Normal and Heroic difficulty. There are no special requirements your raid group needs to meet like in the past when at least one player had to have The Splintered Throne quest.

It’s important to note that not all bosses have a guaranteed chance to drop Shadowfrost Shards, but end bosses of each wing (Saurfang, Lana’thel, Putricide, Sindragosa, and The Lich King) will always drop one Shadowfrost Shard on both 25-man Normal and Heroic difficulties.

Shadowfrost Shards are binds-when-picked-up items, meaning you can’t trade them to other players, and if you get one or two of those, I guess you’re crafting Shadowmourne!

How many Shadowfrost Shards do you need in WoW WoTLK Classic?

In total, you need 50 Shadowfrost Shards to complete The Splintered Throne quests. Given the fact that there are 12 bosses and five of them will surely drop one shard, getting them shouldn’t take that long—especially if your guild is funneling you.

When will you need Shadowfrost Shards in WoW WoTLK Classic?

You need Shadowfrost Shards at the very end of the Shadowmourne quest chain, but since Blizzard removed the requirement, you can start collecting them from the moment you first step into the frozen domain of the Lich King.

